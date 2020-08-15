Heather Graham, 50, sizzles in a green bikini: 'Grateful to get a chance to zen out'

Heather Graham is living the vacation life of our dreams.

The 50-year-old actress, who is known for her roles in classic films like Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Boogie Nights, headed to a stunning oceanfront spot on Friday to pose for Instagram photos. Dressed in an army-green bikini and tinted sunglasses, she posed on a rock.

“Grateful to get a chance to zen out on a beach after this crazy year,” Graham captioned the shot. “Hope everyone is safe and healthy.” In another photo that showed off the star’s glowing skin, Graham stared at the camera in front of a crystal-blue ocean. “To swim or not to swim” she wrote.





Lately, Graham, who plays dating website CEO in the September 3 Netflix film “Love Guaranteed,” has posted photos of herself riding a bicycle through Times Square in New York City and hanging out with Patrice Cullors-Brignac, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actress also shared a throwback black-and-white photo from her days filming the 1989 movie Drugstore Cowboy, her second major role and one that shot her fame.

