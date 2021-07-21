Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson reunite after he's released from jail for abusing the actress

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson were spotted together in L.A., two months after he was released from jail for domestic violence incidents involving the actress.

Hickerson spoke to E! News about the nature of their relationship: "Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

The exes went out on Saturday with a group of friends.

"We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved," he added. Hickerson clarified that while he was drinking a beer, Panettiere, who has reportedly struggled with alcohol abuse, was not.

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson, here in 2019, reunite after a turbulent history. (Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends," he added. "That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

Hickerson, 32, was arrested one year ago on multiple felony charges. The criminal complaint outlined eight charges against him stemming from allegedly abusive incidents from May 2019 to January 2020. The aspiring actor was sentenced to 45 days in jail after he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child's parent. Hickerson turned himself in on May 7 and ultimately spent 12 days behind bars. He's on probation for four years.

After Hickerson's arrest in July 2020, the Nashville star opened up for the first time about surviving an abusive relationship.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again," she shared on social media. "I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

Panettiere has kept a low profile in recent months. A source close to the star tells E! she has been focusing on her sobriety and her relationship with her 6-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko.

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: