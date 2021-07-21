Kanye West confirms 'Donda' release date, teases new song in ad with Sha'Carri Richardson

Kanye West is back.

The 44-year-old rapper confirmed his new album, Donda, will drop on Friday with a commercial that aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The ad for Beats Studio Buds features athlete Sha'Carri Richardson and was scored and edited by West. Richardson was controversially suspended from Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana.

"There will be ups and down in life, but it’s important to remember to RUN YOUR OWN RACE," the sprinter shared on Instagram, along with the clip. "Love to @beatsbydre and @kanyewest for the support."

Kanye West's 10th studio album Donda will be released on July 23. (Photo: Getty Images)

West previews the Donda track "No Child Left Behind" in the spot, his first new song since 2019.

"Back again, I used my back against the wall / Never called on y'all, never count on y'all / Always count on God," he sings. "He's done miracles on me."

The advertisement ends flashing a "Live Your Truth" slogan.

Richardson teased that a new ad and song from West will be released on Wednesday.

Donda, West's 10th studio album, is named after his late mother who unexpectedly died in 2007. It was rumored to be in the works last year. It's the rapper's first album since the release of his two 2019 gospel projects Jesus Is King and Jesus Is Born. A lot has happened since then — like his unsuccessful presidential run and highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian.

West is hosting a listening party for his new album at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night, which will be livestreamed by Apple Music at 8 p.m. ET.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: