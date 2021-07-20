Britney Spears isn't done speaking out against conservatorship: 'I'm not even close'

Britney Spears continues to cryptically speak out against conservatorship on Instagram. (FilmMagic)

Britney Spears will continue to speak out against her conservatorship and those who've wronged her. In a new Instagram post, the 39-year-old pop star declared, "I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I've said all I needed to say ... and I'm not even close."

Britney addressed the court twice in the last month, accusing her father of "conservatorship abuse." Her explosive testimony on June 23 marked the first time the public heard directly from the singer about the conservatorship in 13 years.

"I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I'm just getting here," Britney added on Tuesday.

Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement are conflicted over what to make of the "Toxic" singer's Instagram account and whether she has control of its content. But one thing is clear — the sentiment Britney has expressed in recent days matches what she has said in court. ("My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail," Britney stated last month. "My family didn't do a goddamn thing.")

While the next hearing isn't until September, Britney's new attorney is hard at work in less than one week on the job. Mathew Rosengart's first order of business? Getting Jamie Spears out.

Rosengart once again called on Britney's father to resign in the wake of her emotional testimony. Appearing outside L.A.'s Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Monday afternoon, Rosengart said he's "moving aggressively" to oust the 69-year-old as conservator of the superstar's multimillion estate.

"I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength. I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case," Rosengart told reporters. "And I also want to thank Britney Spears's fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has been truly overwhelming — coast to coast, and literally throughout the world."

Story continues

He added, "My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears, unless he resigns first."

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, after a hearing today thanking Britney for her courage, Judge Penny, and the fans. He and his firm are working on a petition to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship unless he resigns first. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/8ouQ1YQN42 — Gretel Truong (@greteltruong) July 19, 2021

Jamie has given no indication he plans to voluntarily step aside.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: