    Halsey's Rolling Stone cover has people talking about her unshaved armpits, natural hair

    Halsey, pictured in February, strips down to a natural look for a new Rolling Stone cover. (Photo: Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage)

    Fans of Halsey — and some non-fans alike — have a lot to say about her new Rolling Stone cover.

    The “Without Me” singer, 24, landed the cover of the mag’s “Hot Issue,” but you may not know it’s her at first glance. There are no wigs or bright eye makeup. Instead, “Pop’s Queen of Chaos” is sporting her natural hair, flashing her unshaved armpits and her skin color appears darker to some. All of these things are being dissected on social media.

    Initially, there were a lot of comments about the performer’s skin tone in the photo. For instance, some Instagram comments:

    “Why does Halsey look black here? Who changed her looks and skin color? She usually doe[s] not look like this!”

    “Why they made her skin darker? She is light. Isn’t this black-facing?”

    “I was shocked honestly to see a brown Halsey.”

    “When I saw her on SNL she was white and blonde. This doesn't look like the same person.”

    Halsey really is a chameleon with her looks. At the Met Gala last month, she was bronzed and shimmer with waist-long brown locks. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images)

    “This girl pulling out the fake bake wanna be brown so bad.”

    “Why does she look almost like caramel? Isn't she white?”

    While it’s not clear what Photoshop or makeup magic was done, because so many people didn’t seem to know, the answer is no. Halsey is biracial – her father is African-American and her mother is white. (In a 2017 interview with Playboy, Halsey said that while she may mostly “look like a white girl ... I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman.")

    She also showed off natural hair, which is rare because she loves wigs — every length and color. People dug it:

    It seems that even more praise was reserved for Halsey’s stubbly pits on the music mag cover. While there was some criticism too, the majority of Instagram comments were positive about letting her natural beauty show:

    Last week at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner, Halsey also had a more natural look — slicked back short hair and natural makeup. (Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

    “Yes pits!!!”

    “Shout out @iamhalsey for not shaving your pits and @rollingstone for not asking her to.”

    “Much respect for not airbrushing her pits.”

    ”I continue to be disappointed in the amount of people who can’t handle body hair and also think that you should care about their opinions of your own body hair.”

    “I love the armpit hair so much. Disappointed by the people in the comments telling her to shave or ‘letting her know’ it’s there. She knows it’s there, her photographers do too. Conscious liberation.”

    “Hey y’all so Ms. Halsey here is a woman who is indeed biracial and does indeed grow hair under her arms. “I’m sorry she’s thriving and embracing her summer tan, natural hair, and not photoshopping her armpits. She’s real af and I love her to death.”

    The singer has been busy bopping around promoting her new song “Nightmare,” including a set at the Summertime Ball in London. She was also recently on vacation in Mexico with her boyfriend Yungblud.

