Halsey's Rolling Stone cover has people talking about her unshaved armpits, natural hair

Fans of Halsey — and some non-fans alike — have a lot to say about her new Rolling Stone cover.

The “Without Me” singer, 24, landed the cover of the mag’s “Hot Issue,” but you may not know it’s her at first glance. There are no wigs or bright eye makeup. Instead, “Pop’s Queen of Chaos” is sporting her natural hair, flashing her unshaved armpits and her skin color appears darker to some. All of these things are being dissected on social media.

Initially, there were a lot of comments about the performer’s skin tone in the photo. For instance, some Instagram comments:

“Why does Halsey look black here? Who changed her looks and skin color? She usually doe[s] not look like this!”

“Why they made her skin darker? She is light. Isn’t this black-facing?”

“I was shocked honestly to see a brown Halsey.”

“When I saw her on SNL she was white and blonde. This doesn't look like the same person.”

“This girl pulling out the fake bake wanna be brown so bad.”

“Why does she look almost like caramel? Isn't she white?”

While it’s not clear what Photoshop or makeup magic was done, because so many people didn’t seem to know, the answer is no. Halsey is biracial – her father is African-American and her mother is white. (In a 2017 interview with Playboy, Halsey said that while she may mostly “look like a white girl ... I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman.")

She also showed off natural hair, which is rare because she loves wigs — every length and color. People dug it:

I love your natural hair queen 💖💖💖 POWERFUL — Giulia Gandolpho (@GiuliaGandolph) June 20, 2019

Woah u can see the black in her with her natural hair dam ma — berrybabi (@hobisbluebunny) June 20, 2019

Petition for @halsey to wear her natural hair more often bc sis is serving LOOKS 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/sRZgCCaZfA — Lelia (@balletbiebz) June 20, 2019

ur natural hair is my FAVOURITE!! please do more shoots with it out — 𝖗 (@stjngrayafflict) June 20, 2019

It seems that even more praise was reserved for Halsey’s stubbly pits on the music mag cover. While there was some criticism too, the majority of Instagram comments were positive about letting her natural beauty show:

