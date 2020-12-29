Halsey apologizes for sharing eating disorder photo 'without a sufficient trigger warning'

Halsey issued an apology on Monday to anyone triggered by a photo she shared depicting her struggle with an eating disorder.

It started when the “You Should Be Sad” singer participated in the “post a photo of” Instagram trend. A fan asked Halsey to share a picture of “you at your lowest point,” according to Just Jared. In the now-deleted post, Halsey responded by sharing a topless mirror selfie in which she appeared very thin.

“TW: ED, ask for help,” Halsey wrote. (“TW” stands for “trigger warning” while “ED” means “eating disorder.”)

Halsey at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: Getty Images)

In a follow up message, the 26-year-old said she’s “very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning.”

“I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle,” she tweeted before signing off for the night.

“This has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay,” she added.

TW: disordered eating



I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay 🤍 — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

Halsey has been open with fans about all aspects of her life, from body-image issues to mental-health struggles. She tackled both on her hit song “Nightmare.”

“I think, for me, a huge part of my newfound responsibility as a role model I feel very adamant about keeping things realistic. My body is always changing, that’s part of being a woman. I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health as well which kind of causes my weight to fluctuate,” Halsey told Radio.com last year.

“So, sometimes I'm on stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and I’m teeny-tiny and I’ve been working out and eating well,” she continued. “Then there's times where, you know — I was a little bigger than I’m used to being at the Met Gala red carpet but I didn’t beat myself up for it. I wasn’t going to diet or starve myself.”

Many of Halsey’s 13 million Twitter followers have sent supportive messages in the wake of the photo incident.

