'Deadliest Catch' star Nick McGlashan dead at 33

Nick McGlashan, a deck boss who starred on Deadliest Catch, has passed away. He was 33.

According to TMZ, McGlashan died on Sunday in Nashville. The cause of death is currently unknown. His sister confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “My brother Nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight.”

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has passed away. (Photo: Discovery)

McGlashan, a seventh-generation fisherman, had appeared on the popular Discovery Channel show since 2013. The network issued a statement on Monday.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

McGlashan began crabbing on the Bering Sea at age 13. According to his bio on Discovery Go, he was named after his great uncle, Nick McGlashan, who worked on the first boat rumored to have pioneered the U.S. crab industry. Two of his aunts were also crabbers and one was lost at sea when the boat sank in 1986. McGlashan headed the crew when Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski ran the Cape Caution and, most recently, the Summer Bay.

“Nick is known for his witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until it’s done. He has also kept the boat running through all kinds of mechanical issues, manufacturing quick fixes on the fly. Nick has a wealth of fishing experience and, according to Captain Bill, is the epitome of a true crabber,” his bio reads.

McGlashan struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, which got him kicked off the boat in Season 13. He ultimately went to rehab.

“Though he’s had his ups and downs, Nick has battled endlessly to stay sober and embrace a new sober lifestyle and is now so committed to his recovery that he inspires others in their own,” his bio states.

McGlashan shared a photo with the crew of Summer Bay earlier this month.

He appeared on 78 episodes of Deadliest Catch. Friends and fans have been sharing tributes on social media.

RIP Nick McGlashan 🙏



This guy was immense on #DeadliestCatch and I send my condolences to Bill, all the crew of the Summer Bay and all the family and friends of Nick.



Rip Nick 😢 pic.twitter.com/7mxBGV3AJM — Lee Middleton (@lvirus316) December 28, 2020

Twitter is a weird and beautiful place.



I have chatted off and on with @NickMcglashan over the years from @DeadliestCatch and have been so proud of his journey.



Gutted to hear he is another gone too soon.



Hugs and love to his family, boat family and friends. ❤️ — Corey Ann (@coreyann) December 28, 2020

So very sorry to hear of the death of @NickMcglashan . #deadliestcatch won't be the same. Thoughts and prayers to his fam, @captwildbill , and friends. #RIPNickMcGlashan — DatelessRealityTVJunkie (@DatelessJ) December 28, 2020

My heart is broken. Nick McGlashan was one of my favorite guys on @DeadliestCatch & as strange as it is, all the guys felt like family. We watched them grow & fall & grow again & I’m honored to have followed his life. You will be missed @NickMcglashan Much love to the DC family💚 — Carrie (@carrie_o64) December 28, 2020

@NickMcglashan you will truly be missed by everyone. 🙏 RIP 🙏 — Linda (@Alaskachic) December 28, 2020

