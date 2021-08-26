Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin make red carpet debut — 1 month after welcoming baby

Halsey made their red carpet debut with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

The 26-year-old singer brought Aydin as their plus-one to the premiere of her new IMAX movie If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Halsey — who gave birth to the couple's first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July — sported a goth look with a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Loree Rodkin jewelry for her big night debuting her album movie, which is timed with the release of her album of the same name. She wrote the hour-long film, directed by Colin Tilley, and it debuted for one night only on Aug. 25.

The new parents walked the red carpet together for the first time. Aydin praised his partner for the projects, writing on Instagram, "Between the album and the film, she’s reached rare air, made the highest art, proud is the understatement of a lifetime."

Halsey surprised fans in January when she announced her pregnancy. It was also the first confirmation she was dating Aydin, a screenwriter who had been working on a biopic about her life.

She told Allure they had been "really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, 'Oh, my gosh! You're the person I’m supposed to start a family with.'"

As for the biopic, Halsey has said, "Alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest!"

That baby was born in July and it was a "euphoric" experience, the singer said.

Halsey has been back to work for these new projects, as well as her makeup line, and has shared breastfeeding photos.

On Wednesday night, the star surprised fans at a Hollywood screening of their film — and ended the night home snuggling, and playing with filters, alongside Ender.

