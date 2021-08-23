Halsey breastfeeds at work in ‘beautiful’ selfie: ‘Welcome to the jungle’

Halsey is loving their intimate moments with baby.

On Monday, the 26-year-old singer shared a mirror selfie showing them breastfeeding their newborn baby, Ender, while wearing a black halter top in the process of getting their hair and makeup done.

"Welcome to the jungle," they captioned the image.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments to share how much they adored the precious moment between the two.

"Beautiful," Tess Holliday commented.

"You look so pretty tell ender i love the fit," a fan said.

"You look stunning," another person wrote.

"Omg so adorable," someone continued.

"The absolute prettiest mama ever," a commenter added.

This is not the first time that Halsey has shared a photo of themselves breastfeeding since giving birth to their first child in July with partner Alev Aydin. Earlier this month, they posted a picture showing them sitting outside wearing a pink top with palm trees on it. They smiled as they held onto their breastfeeding baby.

"#worldbreastfeedingweek we arrived just in time!" they wrote.

In February, the "You should be sad" singer opened up about how their pregnancy had changed not only how they viewed her body, but also how they viewed gender.

"February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long," she admitted. "Butttttt also going so fast?! I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! bye for now."