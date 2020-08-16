Halle Berry, 54, celebrates her birthday weekend with jaw-dropping bikini shoot: 'I fainted'

Halle Berry (pictured in 2019) wowed followers with a video of her sporting a sexy black bikini for her 54th birthday. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

On Friday, Halle Berry marked her 54th birthday with a shot of her skateboarding in a T-shirt and bikini bottoms, musing, “life just gets better and better!” Judging by how she spent her birthday weekend, she’s not wrong.

Clearly on a hot streak of channeling her Bond-girl-emerging-from-the-surf persona from Die Another Day, the Oscar winner posted sultry footage of her strutting along the beach in a lingerie-inspired black bikini featuring a series of revealing cut-outs and crisscross straps.

“Leo season in full effect,” the birthday girl, who played Bond girl Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson, proudly captioned the video.

While her bikini moment no doubt left many speechless, fans and friends couldn’t resist commenting.

“Miss Berry, Miss Berry, Miss Berry!” wrote rocker Lenny Kravitz.

“I fainted,” joked an impressed Mindy Kaling.

Chris Rock responded with a series of flame emojis, while Reese Witherspoon had this to say: “Holy macaroni!”

“Wowza,” added Natalie Portman, while Elise Neal, Storm Reid, Ashanti and other stars offered their own praise and birthday wishes.

In a follow-up post, Berry shared that she was headed to Las Vegas to continue her celebrations and attend UFC 252. What can we say: One total knockout deserves another.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: