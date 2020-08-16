Madonna shares 'resting birthday b***h face' photo as she turns 62

And just like that, the Material Girl is 62 years old.

Between her new Dua Lipa collaboration and her Aug. 16 birthday, Madonna’s got plenty to smile about these days. But it’s her party and she’ll give fans a killer “resting birthday bitch face” if she wants to — which is just what the pop icon did on Instagram.

On Saturday, the eve of her 62nd birthday, the singer uploaded a new series of photos that show her rocking a fierce gaze, a white floral-print dress, multicolored nails, braids and one serious fan. The post fetched birthday greetings from longtime pals like Debi Mazar, Rosie O’Donnell and Guy Oseary, as well as famous fans including Amy Schumer, Gwendoline Christie and Trace Lysette.

In lieu of a big birthday bash amid the pandemic, the mother of six — who in April revealed she’d tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, but has since come under fire for posting misinformation about cures for the coronavirus — managed to entertain herself at home. In a video also posted to Instagram on Saturday, she jokes about cutting her hair, tapes up her injured foot and sings along, complete with a wind machine, to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix, on which she appears alongside Missy Elliott.

Of course, the star isn’t entirely letting lockdown stop her from living it up. Her Instagram Stories posts reveal that she’s celebrating her special day from what appears to be a luxurious island locale alongside friends and her younger children.

