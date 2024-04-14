Grimes apologizes for 'technical issues' during Coachella set: 'It was literally sonic chaos'

Tech troubles are never fun, but Grimes had to troubleshoot on one of the biggest stages in the world.

The Canadian singer-songwriter (real name Claire Boucher) issued an apology to fans on social media Sunday after her performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was plagued by technical difficulties Saturday.

“I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight,” Grimes wrote in an X post. “I wanted to come back (really) strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself.”

During her set on the Sahara Stage, the “Genesis” singer told festivalgoers she was working through programming issues. "All my tracks are twice as fast, so I’m not mixing very well, but I’m going to keep trying,” she said, according to footage shared on social media. “Just don't blame me, it's not my fault. Well, it's partially my fault."

“To save time, this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpms and letting someone else organize the tracks on the SD card etc,” Grimes continued on X. “The cdjs were showing me bpms like 370 so I couldn't even mix manually by ear and the front monitors were off so it was literally sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for (you) guys.”

Grimes concluded the apology by asking fans to “forgive” her for the technical difficulties and vowing to learn from the mishap.

“I will personally organize all the files next week. I will not let such a thing happen again,” Grimes wrote. “I've spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood (at the moment) But, yeh - next week will be flawless. everything will run (through) my hands.”

Grimes' next performance at Coachella is scheduled during the festival's second weekend on April 20.

