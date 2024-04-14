Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend Saturday night dancing to Bleachers at Coachella

Taylor Swift used a Black Space on her schedule to watch friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff perform with his band Bleachers Saturday night at Coachella.

The Eras Tour singer is on a two-month break from her massive three-plus-hour concert and has been spending most of her time in the Los Angeles area. Swift was seen at the concert with her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

The tight end is getting ready to host his own music event in Kansas City on May 18: Kelce Jam. By that time, Swift will have released her 11th era album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and be back on the road performing in Stockholm, Sweden.

Antonoff isn't the only Coachella performer in Swift's close circle. The billionaire's opening act in South America, Australia and Singapore, Sabrina Carpenter, performed earlier during the Indio concert series, and "Karma" singer Ice Spice performs this evening in the Sahara tent.

Bleachers released a new eponymous album last month. The full lineup for Coachella is here.

