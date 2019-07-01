Granger Smith's wife says she's 'broken' after 3-year-old son's death: 'My heart will never be the same'

Amber Emily Smith, wife of country singer Granger Smith, opens up about the death of their son on June 6. (Screenshot: Amber Emily Smith via Instagram)

Granger Smith’s wife, Amber, is opening up about the heartbreak she’s suffering in the wake of their 3-year-old son River’s drowning death last month.

While the country singer and his wife have said they’re relying on their faith to get them through this horrible time, there’s been a lot of hurt, she shared Monday on Instagram.

“Missing my baby so much,” began her post, which featured photos of mother and son interspersed between biblical quotes.

Amber, who has two other children with Granger, wrote that people keep asking her how she is “functioning” since the boy died on June 6, and calling her “strong” for pressing on, including raising money for charity in their son’s name and getting their two other children out doing fun things. She admitted that it’s been extremely hard.

“I am broken,” she wrote. “My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight.”

Amber said part of the reason she continues posting online throughout their ordeal is to “share my journey. Because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles.”

She also wants to show that she can grieve yet still be strong for the "Backroad Song" singer and their two kids.

Amber and Granger Smith at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7.

Amber talked again about how much her deep Christian faith is helping her — saying she trusts God along the way and tries not to beat up on herself too much, though it’s hard.

“Shut out the negative and focus on the light and the love,” she wrote.

Amber went on to encourage people to “be kind to those around you. Before you choose to judge or tear down, always try to encourage or lift people up. That person next to you, that car in front of you, that woman down the street, that man in your office, those kiddos in the store, you never know what kind of trials they are facing.” And she ended the post by thanking fans for their support.

The couple announced the “unthinkable news” of River’s death last month. The boy’s organs were donated “so that other children will be given a second chance at life.” In lieu of flowers, they asked for donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin in River’s name because the doctors, nurses and staff were “incredible” in their attempted life-saving efforts. A total of $218,000 was collected as of a few days ago.

Last week, Granger returned to the stage for the first time since the tragedy to perform at Country LakeShake stage in Chicago — and River was on his mind. At the show, he had a new tattoo in memory of the late toddler — “River,” in cursive, on his right forearm.

