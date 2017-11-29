First footage of Christopher Plummer replacing Kevin Spacey in 'All the Money in the World'

Kevin who? Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for Ridley Scott‘s prestige drama All the Money in the World, in which disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer. The film is based on the 1973 kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III; Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg play his parents, and Spacey was originally cast as J. Paul Getty, Sr., the billionaire industrialist who initially refused to pay his grandson’s ransom. Watch the new trailer below.

An earlier version of the trailer featured Spacey wearing old age makeup and heavy prosthetics. For now, that version is still online (watch it below), so curious film buffs can compare Plummer and Spacey’s delivery of the one-word line “nothing.”

A new character poster featuring Plummer has also been released.

View photos

Director Scott announced his plan to reshoot Spacey’s scenes with Plummer on Nov. 8, just over a week after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances towards him when he was 14. (Since then, multiple accusers have come forward with allegations of sexual harrassment and abuse by Spacey.) Reshooting the scenes in time for the film’s release date reportedly cost around $10 million. According to The Washington Post, most of the actors agreed to a low salary for the reshoots, while Wahlberg demanded a reported $2 million for those 10 additional days of work.

In an interview with EW, Scott said he had no hesitations about replacing Spacey at the eleventh hour. “I sat and thought about it and realized, we cannot,” the filmmaker said, noting that he didn’t call Spacey about the decision and never heard from the actor, either — not that it would have made any difference. “You can’t tolerate any kind of behavior like that. And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”

All the Money in the World opens in theaters on Dec. 22.

The mother of a Kevin Spacey accuser says the actor should go to jail.





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: