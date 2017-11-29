'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer assembles the Marvel Universe, gets the Spidey senses tingling

The Guardians of the Galaxy, Thanos, Loki, and every single Avenger in a single film? This can only mean one thing: war. The trailer for Disney’s super-sized sequel Avengers: Infinity War has just landed online, giving fans a first look at the long-awaited confrontation between Marvel’s finest and cosmic warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin). Watch it above.

The action-packed trailer, a version of which premiered at D23 this summer, sets the scene with a quick catch-up voiceover accompanied by images of Earth’s mightiest heroes. “There was an idea…” begins Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

“To bring together a group of remarkable people…,” continues Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr. ).

“To see if we could become something more…,” adds The Vision (Paul Bettany, seen in human form keeping house with Elisabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch).

“So when they needed us, we could fight the battles…,” says Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

“That they never could,” says the newly blonde Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). And with that, the Avengers’ greatest threat arrives.

In a series of quick cuts, we see what they mean. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has the Tesseract, the Infinity Stone that got him into so much trouble in the first Avengers film (which he apparently purloined from Odin’s trophy room during Ragnarok). Even worse: Thanos has the Infinity Gauntlet, and if he manages to collect every stone, he could have unlimited power over the universe itself.

Time for the Avengers to assemble. Among those seen in the trailer are Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), a bearded, shield-less Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), the defrosted Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), War Machine (Don Cheadle) back in flight following his debilitating accident, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and a newly costumed Spider-Man (Tom Holland, still on loan from Sony), whose Spidey sense literally tingles in the trailer.

