Marvel heroes assemble for Vanity Fair cover: the epic tweet-cap

On Monday, Vanity Fair delivered an early Christmas present to Marvel fans: a feature story that dropped bombs about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (perhaps the biggest: Avengers 4 will be “a finale” for some key heroes, there are at least 20 more movies plotted out beyond that 2019 release) and assembled key cast members from across the franchise for an epic photo op. While various actors had teased the shoot, we now finally have the explanation for the top-secret gathering.

Over the past 24 hours, Vanity Fair (and participants in the shoot) has been madly tweeting out tidbits from the article along with some of the photos; here are the highlights:

After a decade of unprecedented success, @MarvelStudios is at a pivotal moment: the looming farewell to some of its founding superheroes, and the rise of a new generation. https://t.co/JoKFAtWZA5 pic.twitter.com/ed9u2kiNQx — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

Ah, so that’s why Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is blonde https://t.co/CA7uSNjC4d — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 28, 2017

Kevin Feige loves @PattyJenks’ #WonderWoman, but knows Marvel will have its time to shine in the feminist spotlight, too https://t.co/ViLpDvFXU3 pic.twitter.com/m26wb8Pi1q — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 28, 2017

It’s perhaps no coincidence that @MarvelStudios’ emphatic inclusiveness coincides with a long-overdue management restructuring that put Kevin Feige in charge https://t.co/ZxNN2cd8Ld pic.twitter.com/vAVcomjVMG — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 28, 2017

Kevin Feige is undeniably the brains, heart, and soul behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and its success https://t.co/sloQaqrDru — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

Why do some comic-book adaptations go horribly wrong? Kevin Feige has an idea: https://t.co/ikWExEifqc pic.twitter.com/n7gOQRHxnp — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

Avengers assemble! (This is the photoshoot I may have accidentally Facebook Live-d. I’m perpetually sorry @Marvel!) Read the @VanityFair cover story here: https://t.co/0bywQiy1XU pic.twitter.com/V54qr3V2p9 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 27, 2017

Despite taking Marvel Studios from an underdog endeavor to an enviable cinematic empire, Kevin Feige remains unusually modest https://t.co/Bdv5LS0bdU pic.twitter.com/HSta5QA2BV — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

Kevin Feige took @MarvelStudios from an underdog endeavor with a roster of B-list characters to an enviable cinematic empire https://t.co/HTB2EL334D pic.twitter.com/C9BwNBL7tP — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

Kevin Feige says that Avengers 4 will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.” https://t.co/XopXoAZ407 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

With 7,000 characters to choose from, @Disney C.E.O. Bob Iger suggests that Marvel’s next wave is just beginning. https://t.co/Lkf8VcZqOX — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

Vanity Fair brought together 83 of @MarvelStudios’ stars to commemorate 10 years of unprecedented moviemaking success. Check out all four covers here: https://t.co/lhrv4NxcNk — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

Finally, Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Craig Kyle offered his own behind-the-scenes photo comprising some of Marvel’s top female heroes — Gamora (Zoe Saldana, Guardians of the Galaxy), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnarok), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson, Captain Marvel), Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson, The Avengers), Okoye (Danai Gurira, Black Panther), Nebula (Karen Gillan, Guardians of the Galaxy), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) — for a very special team-up.