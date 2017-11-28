    Marvel heroes assemble for Vanity Fair cover: the epic tweet-cap

    On Monday, Vanity Fair delivered an early Christmas present to Marvel fans: a feature story that dropped bombs about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (perhaps the biggest: Avengers 4 will be “a finale” for some key heroes, there are at least 20 more movies plotted out beyond that 2019 release) and assembled key cast members from across the franchise for an epic photo op. While various actors had teased the shoot, we now finally have the explanation for the top-secret gathering.

    Over the past 24 hours, Vanity Fair (and participants in the shoot) has been madly tweeting out tidbits from the article along with some of the photos; here are the highlights:

    Finally, Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Craig Kyle offered his own behind-the-scenes photo comprising some of Marvel’s top female heroes — Gamora (Zoe Saldana, Guardians of the Galaxy), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnarok), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson, Captain Marvel), Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson, The Avengers), Okoye (Danai Gurira, Black Panther), Nebula (Karen Gillan, Guardians of the Galaxy), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2— for a very special team-up.