First 4 haunted house themes revealed for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

They’re baaack.

Universal Orlando Resort is bringing back some familiar scares for Halloween Horror Nights 33.

Both Major Sweets from HHN31 and Slaughter Sinema from HHN28 will return this year, among 10 new haunted houses at the Florida resort.

So far Universal Orlando has only revealed four house themes, all involving original stories.

The Museum: Deadly Exhibit

While visiting a folklore museum, guests discover an evil that has escaped from an exhibit called The Rotting Stone. No one is safe.

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Guests are chaperones on a field trip to a candy factory, but the treats turn kids into “sugar-fueled fiends,” like in 2022’s Sweet Revenge scare zone.

Goblin’s Feast

Guests are on the menu at Goblin’s Feast Tavern, where goblins, hobgoblins, orcs and witches are hungry for more.

Slaughter Sinema 2

Horror leaps from the screen at The Carey Drive-in, whose B-movie marathon includes “creature features, grindhouse gore, spaghetti westerns and more,” Universal shared on X.

Additional haunted house and scare zone themes will be revealed in the coming months.

Halloween Horror Nights will run on 48 select nights between Aug. 30 and Nov. 3 at Universal Studios Florida.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Universal Orlando reveals 2024 Halloween Horror Nights house themes