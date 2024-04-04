Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will be the longest ever. Here are the dates.

Halloween Horror Nights fans rejoice. The terror starts earlier than ever before this year, giving guests more adrenaline-fueled thrills.

Universal Orlando Resort’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights will kick off on Aug. 30 – one day earlier than last year – and run on select nights through Nov. 3 this year, the theme park announced Thursday. That’s a total of 48 nights of frightful fun.

This year’s HHN will also introduce several new attractions to keep the scares coming, including 10 new haunted houses with creepy storylines.

People ready for the tricks and treats can now purchase their tickets to experience Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Orlando Resort, including special packages with V.I.P. and behind-the-scenes access.

Details regarding HHN at Universal Studios Hollywood in California have not been released yet.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights plays and preys on people's fears, and that's what fans love about it.

What’s new at HHN 2024?

Here’s what we know about Halloween Horror Nights 2024 so far:

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort will debut 10 “movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team,” the press release said. The themes of the haunted houses have not been revealed as of Thursday’s announcement.

Last year’s haunted houses were themed around the classic murdering toy Chucky, the popular video game The Last of Us, "Stranger Things" Season 4, the film "The Exorcist: Believer" and Universal cinematic characters hunting down monsters.

There will also be five new scare zones where “hundreds of menacing creatures” are just waiting to frighten guests.

Guests can also attend a live show and purchase food and drinks inspired by the themes of HNN.

What are the dates for HHN 2024?

Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights will be on:

Aug. 30-31

Sept. 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

Oct. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

Nov. 1-3

Is Halloween Horror Nights expensive?

A single-night ticket for HNN at Universal Orlando Resort starts at $82.99, a price hike from last year’s $73.99. The ticket is a separate event ticket from park admission.

There’ll also be an express pass allowing visitors to skip the line at haunted houses one time. The cost for the express pass is $129.99.

Are children allowed at Halloween Horror Nights?

Technically, yes. There is no official age minimum requirement for attending HHN, but the event isn’t recommended for children under the age of 13. Families with young children can always visit the park during the day as the frightful activities commence after 6:30 P.M.

Are there rides at Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights consists of immersive events, but select attractions open during the day will also be open at night.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dates announced for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2024