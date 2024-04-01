Felicity Huffman joins ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2

Felicity Huffman is joining “Criminal Minds: Evolution” as a brilliant doctor.

Variety reports that the “Desperate Housewives” actress is joining the Season 2 cast of Paramount+’s serialized revival of the long-running CBS crime procedural.

More from GoldDerby

Huffman will guest star as Dr. Jill Gideon. Gideon is described as “a brilliant biological psychiatrist.” She’s the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), the former leader of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. She has a complicated history with her late ex-husband and his BAU successor David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), which makes her reluctant to get involved with the team’s investigation into the murderous and mysterious Gold Star conspiracy. But her skills could be the key to cracking the case, so she agrees to help.

Season 2 of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” is currently in production. The cast includes A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

Huffman is best known for playing Lynnette Scavo on “Desperate Housewives.” She won an Emmy for Best Comedy Actress in 2005 for her performance on the ABC series. She was also nominated for an Oscar in 2006 for her performance in the film “Transamerica.”

Her role in “Criminal Minds: Evolution” will be her largest since she was convicted of fraud and served a brief prison sentence in 2020 as part of the Operation Varsity Blues college admission cheating scandal. Last year she appeared on an episode of the ABC medical drama “The Good Doctor” that was intended as a backdoor pilot for a spinoff called “The Good Lawyer” in which she would have starred, but the series was not picked up.

“It’s been hard,” Huffman recently told The Guardian of her career post-scandal. “Sort of like your old life died and you died with it. I’m lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land.”

PREDICT the 2024 Emmy nominees through July 17

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Best of GoldDerby

Sign up for Gold Derby's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.