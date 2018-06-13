Farrah Abraham's arrest is the latest in a string of troubles for the 'Teen Mom' star

Farrah Abraham was arrested early Wednesday morning for an altercation with an employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

According to TMZ, the former Teen Mom star got into a verbal argument with other guests before being asked to leave by a security guard. Abraham — who was allegedly showing signs of intoxication — then became physical with the guard as he prevented her from reentering the hotel. She apparently tried to pull the celebrity card by yelling, “Don’t you know who I am?” Cops were called, and the 27-year-old reality star was arrested and booked for battery and trespassing.

Prior to the incident, Abraham was proudly showing off pictures from her stay at the famed hotel, hanging with Mark Cuban and Kate Neilson.

She also shared a photo on her Instagram story of her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, at the pool. It’s unclear who was watching her little girl when Abraham was arrested.

View photos Farrah Abraham shows off daughter Sophia on June 12, 2018. (Photo: Farrah Abraham via Instagram) More

Abraham is no stranger to drama. MTV even cut her from the remainder of Teen Mom OG’’s seventh season, replacing her with Mackenzie McKee. Abraham filed a $5 million lawsuit against MTV’s parent company, Viacom, claiming she was fired due to her decision to continue working in the adult film industry. They settled in March.

Viewers were introduced to Abraham in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. She was ultimately cast in the spinoff series, Teen Mom, which premiered that December. She was a 17-year-old cheerleader from Council Bluffs, Iowa, who got pregnant by her ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood.

Tragically, Underwood was killed in a car accident in December 2008, when she was eight months pregnant. In her book, My Teenage Dream Ended, Abraham wrote that they were broken up at the time of the accident but called him “my first love, my only true love.” Talking with Bethenny Frankel in 2013, Abraham said she would have married Underwood had he not died. “I probably wouldn’t be where I am if I had that life,” she said.

To say it’s been a bumpy road for Abraham since the show’s premiere would be an understatement.

In 2010, Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, was charged with assault for hitting her. Their volatile relationship has been a storyline on the reality show over the years, with the pair being estranged on and off. Abraham starred on each of the show’s four seasons before it ended in 2012. However, she did not fade from the spotlight.

In March 2013, she was arrested for DUI in Nebraska, blowing a .147 during a field sobriety test. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months of probation and fined $500. The following month, it was reported that a sex tape of Abraham was being shopped around. The sex tape was actually a professionally shot video for Vivid Entertainment that she had made with porn star James Deen.

“I have no relationships, and I’m, like, sad sometimes,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight. “So taking all this into consideration, which some find it hard to, that’s what brought me here today. I felt this was my way of embracing my sexuality and being happy for me.”