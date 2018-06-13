Farrah Abraham's arrest is the latest in a string of troubles for the 'Teen Mom' star

Farrah Abraham was arrested early Wednesday morning for an altercation with an employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
According to TMZ, the former Teen Mom star got into a verbal argument with other guests before being asked to leave by a security guard. Abraham — who was allegedly showing signs of intoxication — then became physical with the guard as he prevented her from reentering the hotel. She apparently tried to pull the celebrity card by yelling, “Don’t you know who I am?” Cops were called, and the 27-year-old reality star was arrested and booked for battery and trespassing.
Prior to the incident, Abraham was proudly showing off pictures from her stay at the famed hotel, hanging with Mark Cuban and Kate Neilson.
She also shared a photo on her Instagram story of her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, at the pool. It’s unclear who was watching her little girl when Abraham was arrested.
Abraham is no stranger to drama. MTV even cut her from the remainder of Teen Mom OG’’s seventh season, replacing her with Mackenzie McKee. Abraham filed a $5 million lawsuit against MTV’s parent company, Viacom, claiming she was fired due to her decision to continue working in the adult film industry. They settled in March.
Viewers were introduced to Abraham in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. She was ultimately cast in the spinoff series, Teen Mom, which premiered that December. She was a 17-year-old cheerleader from Council Bluffs, Iowa, who got pregnant by her ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood.
Tragically, Underwood was killed in a car accident in December 2008, when she was eight months pregnant. In her book, My Teenage Dream Ended, Abraham wrote that they were broken up at the time of the accident but called him “my first love, my only true love.” Talking with Bethenny Frankel in 2013, Abraham said she would have married Underwood had he not died. “I probably wouldn’t be where I am if I had that life,” she said.
To say it’s been a bumpy road for Abraham since the show’s premiere would be an understatement.
In 2010, Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, was charged with assault for hitting her. Their volatile relationship has been a storyline on the reality show over the years, with the pair being estranged on and off. Abraham starred on each of the show’s four seasons before it ended in 2012. However, she did not fade from the spotlight.
In March 2013, she was arrested for DUI in Nebraska, blowing a .147 during a field sobriety test. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months of probation and fined $500. The following month, it was reported that a sex tape of Abraham was being shopped around. The sex tape was actually a professionally shot video for Vivid Entertainment that she had made with porn star James Deen.
“I have no relationships, and I’m, like, sad sometimes,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight. “So taking all this into consideration, which some find it hard to, that’s what brought me here today. I felt this was my way of embracing my sexuality and being happy for me.”
Abraham made $1 million off her deal with Vivid, and Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom was released that spring. Two months later, she entered rehab for alcohol abuse.
“At this time in my life, I need to stay focused on the positive to get through all of the negative that a DUI has caused in my life,” she said in a July 2013 statement. “I’m 22, and I want to make better choices and ensure I can recognize when I am putting myself in a bad situation next time.”
Abraham was a staple at strip clubs and porn conventions following the release of her tape. During this time, she said she surrounded herself with the “wrong type of people” while making these promotional appearances that she claims put her in unsafe situations.
“I was drugged and raped more than once. It was a dark time,” she told In Touch in 2014. She later named James Deen as being one of these men.
Abraham claimed that the two had a casual relationship but that he was “abusive, pushy, and manipulative” throughout.
“James Deen raped me for his benefit of fame. He conspired against me with others that I thought were my friends at the time, and that was very hurtful,” she told the Daily Mail in 2015. Abraham came forward after more than a dozen women accused Deen of rape and alleged that he had drugged her at some point during a sexual encounter. “I don’t know if he just drugged women to take advantage of them or what was going on. I experienced extreme anger problems and abusive behavior from Deen. … He treated me like he wanted to break me and ruin my career as a reality star-celebrity, as many witnessed. I no longer wanted to be around him.” (Deen has denied all claims against him.)
Abraham was not deterred from that world, however. She had a stint working at Austin, Texas, strip club Palazio Gentlemen’s Club, where she claimed to be doing “research.”
“In the same way Jennifer Aniston researched her role as a stripper, that’s what I’m doing. It’s how I get the information to write my books and do my movies,” she told E! News. Abraham released an erotic trilogy series as well as a line of sex toys. She also found a way to stay on TV. She starred on Celebrity Big Brother and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition before coming home to MTV in 2015 on Teen Mom OG.
She has grabbed headlines away from her home on MTV. Abraham showed up at the Cannes Film Festival last month, going commando and suffering a wardrobe malfunction. Today’s news is just a bit more serious than that, though. Abraham has yet to issue a statement on her latest legal mishap.
