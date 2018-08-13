Farrah Abraham slammed for inappropriate outfit, bringing 9-year-old daughter to court

Farrah Abraham raised eyebrows at a court appearance on Monday stemming from her June arrest. Not only did the former Teen Mom OG star get slammed for wearing a revealing dress to her arraignment, she was also criticized online for bringing along her 9-year-old daughter Sophia.

Abraham pleaded not guilty to charges of battery and resisting arrest for the incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The reality star-turned-porn actress is accused of attacking a security guard during her stay, but she maintained her innocence to a TMZ reporter. But it wasn’t what she was saying that caught the attention of many.

Twitter deemed Abraham’s wardrobe choice completely inappropriate and slammed her decision to bring Sophia. (A sampling of tweets that are “suitable for work” are below.)

@F1abraham are you not embarrassed? You dressed like a hooker to court. Your poor daughter. She should have been enjoying child focused activities, not at court with you! https://t.co/N7yL1TtmM1 — Alice Mathers (@alice_jane22) August 13, 2018

Haha gotta let your kids know how ratchet you are 🙄- Farrah Abraham Brings Daughter Sophia to Court on Arraignment Day via @TMZ https://t.co/8ZSCwobWM3 — Teron N. Briggs (@TeronBriggs) August 13, 2018

So it looks like

Farrah Abraham’s taking Mommy & Me day to a whole new level — bringing her 9-year-old daughter to court to watch Mommy get arraigned for battery.

The ex-‘Teen Mom’ pled… https://t.co/bkKDCcyVzO — Da Minority Report (@DaMinoritReport) August 13, 2018

Abraham rejected a plea deal from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and wants her day in court.

“I’m not guilty. I’m not accepting the offer because I’m not guilty. I’ve gone to a lot of counseling and therapy through the years, I’m very stable,” she told E! News today after court. “I’m not accepting the DA’s offer since I’m not guilty.”

She continued, “This is just another form to me of, again, no celeb face and there would be no case. I’m not guilty. l don’t need any criminal records. I’m not like the other Teen Moms. … I don’t think it’s funny when people are harassed. I’m not a victim, I’m a victor.”

If convicted, Abraham faces a year and a half in jail. She’s clearly not concerned about it. The only thing she’s promoting and focusing on is her upcoming boxing match against Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: