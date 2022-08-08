Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing alcohol: Police

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont. The news comes four days after Warner Bros. touted next year's blockbuster despite the actor's ongoing troubling behavior.

According to Vermont State Police, the alleged incident happened at a residence in Stamford on May 1. "The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present. As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling," an incident report states.

Police located Miller at 11:23 p.m. on Sunday. A citation to appear in court was issued and the 29-year-old actor will be arraigned on Sept. 26. Miller owns a 96-acre farm in Stamford, Vt. A Rolling Stone exposé claimed the property is filled with weed and guns "lying around."

Ezra Miller charged with a felony for allegedly burglarizing a home in Vermont. (Photo: Getty Images)

Miller has been arrested twice this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and another time for second-degree assault. Multiple protective orders have been taken out against them and they have been accused of cult-like behavior. (Miller is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.) Despite the mounting allegations, Warner Bros. is standing by The Flash, and therefore, its star.

"We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on Thursday's earnings call. "We are very excited about them. We've seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

Miller stars as Barry Allen (aka the Flash) and the tentpole is set to hit theaters in June 2023 — unlike Batgirl. On the same call, Zaslav defended the studio's shocking decision to kill the movie, which stars Leslie Grace as the title character. Filmmaker Kevin Smith slammed the studio calling the two decisions "baffling."

"It's an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie," Smith said on his Hollywood Babble-On YouTube show. "I don't give a s*** if the movie was absolute f***ing dog s*** — I guarantee you that it wasn't."

Smith added, "I don't give a s*** how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie is complicated or has anything in their real life you have to market around. In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem! Flash is the Reverse-Flash in real life."

