First 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' trailer reveals Jessica Chastain's incredible makeover: 'I can't stop staring'

Look out, Kristen Stewart: Jessica Chastain sees your transformation into Diana Spencer, and raises you with her extreme makeover for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Due in theaters on Sept. 17 — just in time for the launch of awards season — the movie features the Oscar-nominated actress as former televangelist and TV personality Tammy Faye Bakker. Directed by Michael Showalter and based on the 2000 documentary of the same name, The Eyes of Tammy Faye also features former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield's turning into her onscreen husband, James Bakker. But Twitter only has eyes for Chastain.

No thoughts just Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye pic.twitter.com/oUlhQxEulZ — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 9, 2021

Listen, just give Jessica Chastain all of the awards for this Tammy Faye movie right neeoowww! — Tigress Woods (@HSHToria) June 9, 2021

I watched that whole trailer and then at the end I thought “wow Jessica Chastain is in that? Where was she?” — Cameron Suey (@josefkstories) June 9, 2021

I have absolutely no idea if THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE will be good, but Jessica Chastain is CLEARLY coming for her Oscar. 🏆🏆🏆 — LIT. MAJOR (@LITMAJOR_music) June 9, 2021

Chastain is also a credited producer on The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which unfolds over a roughly 20-year span, during which the Bakkers go from a small-town couple to titans of the televangelist industry. "God has a plan for us," Tammy Faye tells her mother (played by Tony-winning actress Cherry Jones) after her surprise marriage to Jim. "What'd he tell you to do this time?" her mom says wearily in response.

Apparently he tells the duo to get rich... very rich. Hooking up with prominent evangelical preacher Jerry Falwell (an equally unrecognizable Vincent D'Onofrio), the Bakkers find success via their TV show, The PTL Club, just as the religious right is on the rise under the Ronald Reagan administration. And they embrace the prosperity gospel wholeheartedly... that is, until, they're busted on fraud charges. At the same time, Jim Bakker's own improprieties — including a fling with model Jessica Hahn — destroys their public image and their private lives.

Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' (Photo: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios)

In her later years, Tammy Faye re-emerged into the public eye as an unlikely gay icon, due to her longtime advocacy on behalf of AIDS patients. Her dramatic makeup even led her to be dubbed "the ultimate drag queen," and The Eyes of Tammy Faye trailer suggests that we'll see Chastain embrace those looks on the big screen.

Jessica Chastain going full drag in The Eyes of Tammy Faye trailer!! pic.twitter.com/9USiVmjauM — Steven (@Steven_Armour) June 9, 2021

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye is Drag excellence and I can’t stop staring. — Nancy Thompson Nogood (@NancyNogood) June 9, 2021

They should have had a drag queen play Tammy Faye tbh https://t.co/FcZ2smFHyT — Justin O'Neill (@Literroy) June 9, 2021

The Eyes of Tammy Faye opens in theaters on Sept. 17.

