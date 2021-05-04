Andrew Garfield insists he's not returning as Spider-Man for 'No Way Home': 'I did not get a call'

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (Photo: Jamie Trueblood/Columbia Pictures)

There’s no way that Andrew Garfield will be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At least, that’s what The Social Network star — and, following Tobey Maguire, the second actor to portray the wall-crawler on the big screen in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — is claiming. During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield shot down widespread rumors that he’ll be returning to the extended Spider-verse alongside the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, in the third installment of the character’s Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. “They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call," Garfield said.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

"You ever play the game [One Night] Werewolf or Mafia?" Garfield elaborated, referring to two popular party games. "I feel like I'm in a game of f****** Werewolf or Mafia where I'm like, 'I promise you I'm not the werewolf.' And everyone's like 'You're the werewolf!'" Asked one more time, for the record, whether or not he's in No Way Home, the actor stayed on message: "I did not get a call. Listen, I would have gotten a call by now, that's all I'm saying. I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me! Maybe they're going to call me and say, 'Hey, people want this.'"

On Twitter, anyway, people do want to see Garfield back in his Spidey costume for the first time in seven years. The actor immediately started trending when the interview hit the internet, with some fans expressing their feelings that his strenuous denials are super-sus.

Andrew Garfield, if you are seeing this, I love your movies and I think your portrayal of Spider-Man is the best of them all 🤟 https://t.co/7NoHAyXMFg — Azka (@azkrathon) May 4, 2021

Andrew if you’re seeing this, you’re the sexiest Spider-Man of all time and if you were given proper material, you would’ve SMOKED Tobey and Tom’s Spider-Man’s. #andrewgarfield #SpiderMan #theamazingspiderman pic.twitter.com/cj66RPBery — matt Bryan (@beeerooney) May 4, 2021

andrew garfield i don’t believe u until i see u aren’t in the spider-man movie — kels (@girlshunger) May 4, 2021

andrew garfield would be terrible at among us — saad! :D (@SadCameI) May 4, 2021

27 seconds of Andrew Garfield comparing himself to the imposter from among us upon being asked of his involvement in No Way Home https://t.co/ZbHoQrEjtD pic.twitter.com/mulfrFvUfg — Tyler (@roopertpumpkin) May 4, 2021

Garfield’s silence on his Spider-Man past — and future? — contrasts sharply with another Marvel veteran, Alfred Molina. In a recent Variety interview, Molina happily spilled all of the tea about suiting up again as Doctor Octopus, a villain he previously played opposite Tobey Maguire's original web-slinger in Sam Raimi’s 2004 favorite, Spider-Man 2.

"It was wonderful," the actor said of his no longer secret return, revealing that he was given Marvel's de-aging treatment for the film, which resurrects Doc Ock moments before his supposed death. “I remembered that it’s the tentacles that do all the work," Molina added. "The arms are doing all the killing and smashing and breaking. I’m just [there] with a kind of mean look on my face.”

For the record, Maguire has followed Garfield's example by staying mum about whether or not the previous Spider-Men will appear in No Way Home. Even Holland had been uncharacteristically spoiler-averse, although he did tease to Yahoo Entertainment that there were big things in store for fans.

Tom Holland is just as obsessed with #WandaVision as the rest of us.



"It's honestly my favorite Marvel thing I've ever seen." pic.twitter.com/jLr1eLPBgj — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 23, 2021

"I saw an edit three or four days ago of a fight scene that we've been shooting for about a month and it is easily the most impressive fight scene I've ever seen in a superhero movie," Holland remarked. "I was blown away by it. From the work that the stunt boys have done to the work some of the actors and myself have done on set, it's just been incredible, and I'm really, really excited for people to see it." Sounds like Garfield will also be excited to see it... provided he's not already in it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on Dec. 17.

