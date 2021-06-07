Owen Wilson says long-awaited 'Wedding Crashers 2' might shoot this summer

Get ready to RSVP for Wedding Crashers 2. Owen Wilson is confirming internet rumors that the sequel to the 2005 comedy hit with Vince Vaughn might start filming as early as August. “I don’t think it’s 100 percent yet, but they’re definitely talking about doing it,” the actor tells Yahoo Entertainment during a chat about his upcoming role in the new Disney+ Marvel series Loki. “We’ll see!” (Watch our video interview above.)

Reports of a second Wedding Crashers comedy have percolated for some time, but picked up steam last week when the industry publication Production Weekly included the sequel on its list of upcoming projects. According to the information in the listing, Wedding Crashers 2 will start filming in August in Puerto Rico, and features the entire original cast — including Wilson, Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams — returning alongside director David Dobkin. The Production Weekly capsule also indicates that the second film is specifically being made for HBO Max, although a theatrical run likely wouldn’t be out of the question. (Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to our request for comment on the report.)

OWEN WILSON, VINCE VAUGHN, ISLA FISHER AND RACHEL MCADAMS are back for WEDDING CRASHERS 2, now in production and TO BE released by HBO MAX via Production Weekly pic.twitter.com/BnEduPUZB0 — Jason (@jasonosia) June 3, 2021

Certainly, the original Wedding Crashers was a major multiplex success story. Released on July 15, 2005, the film wound up banking more than $200 million in the U.S. alone, making it one of the highest-grossing R-rated comedies of all time. It also established Vaughn and Wilson as a dynamic comedy duo, a relationship they revisited in 2013's The Internship.

"You never know when you work on something how it’s going to turn out, and that one just really connected with people," Wilson says about the prospect of revisiting the previous film. "It made a big difference in my life. I have great memories of it, and working with Vince and how great he is always an exciting thing."

One of the things that's stood in the way of Wedding Crashers 2 until now is cracking what the story for the sequel might be. The original movie ended with Wilson and Vaughn's wedding crashers seemingly finding lasting love with McAdams and Fisher, respectively. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment last year, Vaughn suggested that the team had finally found a way to revisit the foursome.

"Just recently, we've been more seriously discussing a sequel to Crashers," the actor said."There was an idea that was a good idea ... for the first time, there's kind of an original thought. So that was the last issue. We had a lot of fun [making the first one], and I think it's always great if you can go make a movie with people that you like and have a good time doing that."

Fisher has also made it clear she's ready to get the team back together. "I would 100 percent be down," the Australian actress remarked in a 2020 interview with ComicBook.com, acknowledging how her scene-stealing role changed the course of her career. "I think there is a ton of comedy to be mined in that set-up. Those two have such a great, natural chemistry. I loved playing a bipolar nymphomaniac. It would be really fun to go step back into that role that sort of made me lucky enough to be cast in [other] fantastic movies."

Wedding Crashers is currently streaming on HBO Max.

