Why Owen Wilson is surprised by 'Bliss' co-star Salma Hayek's Instagram stardom: 'She's not really a techie'

Salma Hayek isn't just a multi-nominated actress and producer, she's also a certified Instagram superstar, with over 17 million followers and counting. And her social media posts regularly go viral, whether they're behind-the-scenes snapshots or revealing bikini photos, which she's described as "liberating." Her well-curated feed is a great learning tool for someone looking to get into the Instagram game... someone like Owen Wilson.

The Wedding Crashers star appears opposite Hayek in writer/director Mike Cahill's new sci-fi drama, Bliss, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. And he tells Yahoo Entertainment that they got along right away. "Right from the beginning when the director and I spoke with her, she was just an original person, and a strong personality. She's just very charming. I found myself a lot of times thinking, 'I've got to write that down — another funny thing Salma said.'" (Watch our video interview above.)

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek star in the sci-fi drama Bliss. (Photo: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Amazon Studios)

According to Wilson, Hayek is humble about her Instagram stardom. "She's not really a techie, she'd be the first to admit it," he says. But she leads by example, and her example just might push the actor onto social media for the first time. "Am I missing out?" he asks, before speculating what his theoretical Instagram account might look like. "It would be easy to do photographs, but do we need more pictures of sunsets, rainbows and vistas? Sometimes I'd like to see someone do the most boring picture ever: like a chainlink fence with a leaf in the background. But even as I start to describe that, it could be beautiful!"

Another, less esoteric option for Wilson's Instagram feed could be a guided tour through his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor stars opposite Tom Hiddleston in the upcoming Disney+ series Loki as Mobius — a literal time cop. After Hiddleston's Asgardian trickster was resurrected in Avengers: Endgame and absconded into the timestream with the Tesseract, Mobius and the other agents of the Time Variance Authority attempt to stem the temporal damage. Wilson debuts a new look in Loki that had the internet in a tizzy when the first footage from the show premiered. "I was not ready for Owen Wilson to age into 1992 Michael Douglas but I am here for it," one Twitter review said of Mobius's gray hair and mustache combo.

Story continues

I was not ready for Owen Wilson in the Loki trailer. That gray hair has me feeling things. #hellodaddy pic.twitter.com/9yqkQQ0v3T — Jessica (@fuddle_cuddle) December 12, 2020

#OwenWilson plays a multiverse cop with gray hair who handles #Loki? pic.twitter.com/PdOvZPRIjl — Andrew Bjork 🧢 (@DrewwwBjork) December 12, 2020

Owen Wilson with gray hair in the Loki tv series first look definitely hits different pic.twitter.com/NXWVS6MG08 — ✨Katelyn Marie✨ (@ktlynmariee) December 13, 2020

Wilson says that his extreme makeover was inspired by joining the MCU. "It's make-believe of course: dressing up and putting on a costume and changing your hair. [That changes] the way people usually see you and the way you see yoruself, and makes it easier to think you're someone different. The character Mobius I play in Loki is definitely a different look for me!" It's time he made it Instagram official.

Bliss is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

— Video produced by Jen Kucsak and edited by Jason Fitzpatrick

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: