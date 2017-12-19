Erika Jayne teases new friendships and new season of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

The world could use a little — okay a lot — of Erika Jayne right now, and luckily that’s what we’ll get when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for an eighth season tonight. The singer and television personality has been a breakout fan favorite since she joined the show in 2015, and went on to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

“I never thought I’d ever be on a reality TV show ever, so the fact I’m on one, back for three seasons, and having a good time is amazing,” Erika tells Yahoo Entertainment. When asked what fans can expect from the new season, she says it will be all about “lifestyle.”

“We travel a lot this year — Las Vegas, New York, Tokyo, Berlin. There’s a lot of lifestyle this year,” she says. While viewers love the glitz and glamour, it’s obviously not all champagne wishes and caviar dreams. “What will be most interesting is a shift in friendships,” she teases. “Obviously, there’s a new housewife, [which is] great for the viewers and interesting.”

The new girl is Teddi Jo Mellencamp, daughter of music legend John Mellencamp. Whether she will be loved or loathed by the audience (let’s be honest; it’s hit or miss for new housewives) remains to be seen. “That’s for you guys and the audience to decide,” Erika says. “I don’t want to give away too much. I think she’s got an interesting backstory and has something to say. We’ll see what everyone thinks.”

One tidbit Jayne was happy to share is that her relationship with Dorit Kemsley is in a good place after last season’s #PantyGate. “I moved on. I dropped it,” she says.

Jayne continues, “I think that it’s obvious by the trailer that Dorit and I have moved on from last year, which is something that I said [I wanted to do] at the final party last season. … ‘Let’s try, let’s go slow, let’s see what happens.’ It’s something we managed to do, so that’s different. It’s an evolution. The longer you’re on Housewives, the deeper your connections with the women become. You get to know everyone better each year and relationships become much more complex, and there are subtleties, and there are layers, and often that can create conflicts.”

View photos Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley arrive at the premiere party for Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage) More

While the 46-year-old “XXPEN$IVE” singer is known professionally as Erika Jayne, at home she is Erika Girardi. Her husband is famed Los Angeles lawyer Tom Girardi, 78, (one of his biggest cases was the inspiration for Erin Brockovich) and he couldn’t be more supportive of her stage persona and role on RHOBH. “I think Tom has been very successful for a long time, so for him it wasn’t much of an adjustment. He was used to that type of stuff,” she notes.

The couple will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary next month, which is something of an anomaly in Hollywood these days. It’s an added “eff you” to castmates who have thrown shade at the couple’s 32-year age gap. So what makes their marriage work?

“I think — and I talk about this in my book — I really like Tom as a person,” she thoughtfully replies. “We see things the same way, and he’s incredibly bright. That is something I find incredibly attractive. I enjoy learning and asking questions, and he has an exciting career which is complex and always interesting. And I have my stuff going on.”

She continues, “We have things to talk about. We have goals. We have personal goals. We have goals as a family. And I think that what makes it interesting is we’re both really happy in our chosen careers and we’re happy for each other. We’re very supportive of each other. I’ve always admired Tom and his drive and his success, and he is Erika Jayne’s biggest cheerleader. That’s hard to find in any relationship or in any marriage whether you’re in Hollywood or middle America. To find someone that’s truly happy for your success and encourages you is damn near unheard of.”