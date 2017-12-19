Michael Douglas becomes a grandfather as son Cameron welcomes first child

Michael Douglas with his son Cameron Douglas at the premiere of Cocaine Godmother on Nov. 30, 2017. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Michael Douglas has more than the holidays to celebrate. The actor has become a grandfather.

The two-time Oscar winner’s elder son, Cameron Douglas, welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, on Monday. It’s a girl.

“Today my appreciation for Mother’s all over the world has reached new heights,” Cameron, 39, wrote on Instagram. “Today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior…I’m so proud of you @vivianethibes.”

The proud mama, a yoga instructor from Brazil, commented, “Love you and our little Angel beyond words.”

Here’s a photo of the new parents, taken in September:

Michael, 73, and his second wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, have yet to comment on the happy baby news, as they are traveling abroad. On Tuesday, they visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, according to their social media accounts. “At the Taj Mahal with the three other ‘Wonders of the World’ in my life,” CZJ captioned this photo of her husband and their two teenage children, Dylan and Carys.

Cameron, whose mother is Diandra de Morrell Douglas, has been trying to turn his life around after years of drug troubles. He was released from prison in August 2016. A year later, Thibes’s pregnancy was announced.

Michael Douglas has been gearing up for this exciting new role. “I’m going to be a grandfather this month, before the end of the year,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very excited. It’s about time.”

The new baby makes four generations of Douglases. The family just celebrated the 101st birthday of patriarch and acting legend Kirk Douglas.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: