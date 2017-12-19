Old accusation of sexual assault comes back to haunt 'Silicon Valley' actor T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller is the latest star to be accused of sexual misconduct.

The Daily Beast reports that while in college at George Washington University in the early aughts, the Silicon Valley actor, 36, was accused of sexual assault. The accusations were reportedly addressed by a student court at the Washington, D.C., school.

Miller’s accuser, who was given the pseudonym Sarah in the article, was taking classes at the school when Miller was an undergrad. They were in the same comedy troupe, receSs, and began a relationship. Months into their romance, after she lost her virginity to him, they were “fooling around” during a drunken night together when Miller began “shaking me violently” and punched her in the mouth during sex, she claims. The next morning, she woke up with a fractured tooth and a bloodied lip, she said. She claimed she asked Miller about it and he said she had fallen down the night before in a drunken haze.

T.J. Miller at the premiere of The Emoji Movie on July 23, 2017. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) More

They continued their relationship, but Sarah said another incident followed. While engaging in consensual sex at her apartment, Miller became violent again, and it turned into a “five-hour” ordeal. “He put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe,” she told the website, emphasizing that she was not drunk when the second incident took place. “I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties. But, as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, like, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked.”

Sarah said things escalated, and he “anally penetrated me without my consent,” including with a beer bottle. She said she “froze” during the incident because she “didn’t want to believe it was happening.”

