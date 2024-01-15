Emmys red carpet: See what the stars are wearing to celebrate TV's biggest night
It's finally time to honor the best in television at the 75th Emmy Awards, hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson.
By "most recent year," we mean the 2022-2023 season, as this is technically the 2023 Emmys. The ceremony was originally scheduled for September 2023, but the television academy pushed it to January 2024 amid the writers and actors strikes.
We might have just seen a few of these stars strut their stuff on the Golden Globes red carpet and at the Critics Choice Awards, but if there's anything the last year has taught us, it's that we should treasure these celebrity appearances while we can.
Let's see what they've got for us from the silver carpet.
Padma Lakshmi
Taste the Nation star and executive producer Padma Lakshmi electrifies in a flowy, green ensemble.
Laverne Cox
A four-time Emmy nominee herself, Laverne Cox arrives to host E! Live From Red Carpet coverage.
Rhea Seehorn
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the final season of Better Call Saul, Rhea Seehorn stuns in green Naeem Khan.
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito looks extremely charming and not at all like the drug lord he plays on Better Call Saul.
Ken Jeong
The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong smiles like it’s school picture day in a dapper navy blue jacket.
Dominique Fishback
Dominique Fishback channels Cinderella in light blue Miu Miu. She’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Swarm.