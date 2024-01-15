Emmys red carpet: See what the stars are wearing to celebrate TV's biggest night

Padma Lakshmi attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

It's finally time to honor the best in television at the 75th Emmy Awards, hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson.

By "most recent year," we mean the 2022-2023 season, as this is technically the 2023 Emmys. The ceremony was originally scheduled for September 2023, but the television academy pushed it to January 2024 amid the writers and actors strikes.

We might have just seen a few of these stars strut their stuff on the Golden Globes red carpet and at the Critics Choice Awards, but if there's anything the last year has taught us, it's that we should treasure these celebrity appearances while we can.

Let's see what they've got for us from the silver carpet.

Padma Lakshmi

Taste the Nation star and executive producer Padma Lakshmi electrifies in a flowy, green ensemble.

Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 75th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

A four-time Emmy nominee herself, Laverne Cox arrives to host E! Live From Red Carpet coverage.

Laverne Cox arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. She's hosting E!'s red carpet coverage. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Rhea Seehorn

Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the final season of Better Call Saul, Rhea Seehorn stuns in green Naeem Khan.

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito looks extremely charming and not at all like the drug lord he plays on Better Call Saul.

Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ken Jeong

The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong smiles like it’s school picture day in a dapper navy blue jacket.

Ken Jeong at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

​​Dominique Fishback

​​Dominique Fishback channels Cinderella in light blue Miu Miu. She’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Swarm.

Dominique Fishback arrives at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)