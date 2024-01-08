Golden Globes 2024: Stars hit the red carpet as awards season kicks off
Awards season officially kicks off with the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. Hosted by stand-up comic and actor Jo Koy, it's the first time in over 40 years the show is airing on CBS.
Hollywood's biggest stars from TV and film are hitting the red carpet in full force.
Here's what they're wearing:
Taylor Swift
After her record-breaking concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the singer looks like a million dollars in a metallic green dress with spaghetti straps. She topped off her look with De Beers jewelry.
Emily Blunt
Nominated for her role in Oppenheimer, the British actress is dressed in a timeless gold-plated ensemble with a sheer train at the bottom.
Meryl Streep
The Only Murders in the Building star is bringing orchestra chic back to the red carpet — and we’re not mad at it!
America Ferrera
Dressed in a silver Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching shoes, the Barbie star accessorized her look with Harry Winston jewelry.
Oprah Winfrey
The media powerhouse and producer of The Color Purple arrives in a breathtaking over-the-shoulder purple dress and matching earrings.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie looking more like Barbie than the doll herself in Armani.
Jennifer Lopez
The triple threat made a nod to Barbiecore in a plush pink dress with dramatic rosette sleeves. What a doll!
Julianne Moore
May December star Julianne Moore excitedly told Entertainment Tonight that her dress has pockets.
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear and Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri steps out in Prada.
Florence Pugh
We hereby honor Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh with the unofficial award for “dress that seems most fun to wear.”
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph told Entertainment Tonight she was styled by her daughter for the red carpet.
Selena Gomez
The singer and Golden Globe nominee is dressed like a winner in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé ruby red silk high neck, cut-out top featuring black crystal embroidered flowers. She’s paired it with a matching asymmetrical full skirt with a black waistband.
Lenny Kravitz
The rocker, who penned “Road to Freedom” for Rustin, shows off his style in an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Barry Keoghan
Nominated for his role in Saltburn, the British actor is looking downright dapper in a custom Louis Vuitton red suit with shoes by Christian Louboutin.
Helen Mirren
The 1923 star brought her A-game in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and opera coat, topped off with jewelry by Harry Winston and a Jeffrey Levinson clutch. Don’t you love a dame?
Bradley Cooper
Maestro director and star Bradley Cooper arrives with his number one fan: his mom, Gloria Campano.
Rosamund Pike
Saltburn scene-stealer Rosamund Pike is dressed in vintage Dior. Her unique headgear is designed by Philip Treacy.
Bella Ramsey
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey smiling like she survived a mutant fungus outbreak.
Matthew Macfadyen
Matthew Macfadyen, our forever Mr. Darcy and new CEO of Waystar-Royco, looking executive as hell.
Hannah Waddingham
Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham ... well, just look at her.
Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams, who won a Golden Globe last year for his role on Abbott Elementary, has us reconsidering our thoughts on brown suits.
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne is the latest celebrity to team up with Dunkin' to show the importance of an emotional support iced coffee, this time just ahead of the red carpet in Moschino.
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson arrives early to class in glittery Balmain.
Jo Koy
The host with the most is looking dapper in a Tom Ford suit. His shirt and bow tie are by Dolce and Gabbana.
Gayle King
The CBS This Morning host gears up to interview Hollywood's biggest stars, all while shining in a purple dress, perhaps a nod to her bestie Oprah Winfrey's musical adaption of The Color Purple, which earned acting nominations for Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks.
Justin Hartley
The This Is Us actor, who's presenting this evening, shines in a carmel Nana Sartorial suit alongside his wife, Sofia. He topped it off with shoes by Christian Louboutin and a Rolex watch.
Mario Lopez
The Entertainment Tonight host poses in all black.
Jordana Brewster
The Fast & Furious star stuns in a black two-piece ensemble.
Jeannie Mai
The TV personality and WWD red carpet host shines in a beaded Carolina Herrera dress.