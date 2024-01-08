Golden Globes 2024: Stars hit the red carpet as awards season kicks off

Fans waited with bated breath for Taylor Swift to arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. See all the stars in their best looks on the red carpet. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Awards season officially kicks off with the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. Hosted by stand-up comic and actor Jo Koy, it's the first time in over 40 years the show is airing on CBS.

Hollywood's biggest stars from TV and film are hitting the red carpet in full force.

Here's what they're wearing:

Taylor Swift

After her record-breaking concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the singer looks like a million dollars in a metallic green dress with spaghetti straps. She topped off her look with De Beers jewelry.

Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Emily Blunt

Nominated for her role in Oppenheimer, the British actress is dressed in a timeless gold-plated ensemble with a sheer train at the bottom.

Emily Blunt attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

Meryl Streep

The Only Murders in the Building star is bringing orchestra chic back to the red carpet — and we’re not mad at it!

Meryl Streep gives "Greatest of All Time" a new meaning on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

America Ferrera

Dressed in a silver Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching shoes, the Barbie star accessorized her look with Harry Winston jewelry.

America Ferrera shines bright silver at the Golden Globes. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey

The media powerhouse and producer of The Color Purple arrives in a breathtaking over-the-shoulder purple dress and matching earrings.

Oprah Winfrey is turning the red carpet purple! (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie looking more like Barbie than the doll herself in Armani.

Barbie or Margot Robbie? You be the judge. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez

The triple threat made a nod to Barbiecore in a plush pink dress with dramatic rosette sleeves. What a doll!

Jennifer Lopez got floral on the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Julianne Moore

May December star Julianne Moore excitedly told Entertainment Tonight that her dress has pockets.

Julianne Moore's dress has pockets, every woman's dream. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear and Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri steps out in Prada.

Ayo Edebiri at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Florence Pugh

We hereby honor Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh with the unofficial award for “dress that seems most fun to wear.”

Florence Pugh strikes a pose at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph told Entertainment Tonight she was styled by her daughter for the red carpet.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, ladies and gentlemen. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

The singer and Golden Globe nominee is dressed like a winner in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé ruby red silk high neck, cut-out top featuring black crystal embroidered flowers. She’s paired it with a matching asymmetrical full skirt with a black waistband.

Selena Gomez stuns at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz

The rocker, who penned “Road to Freedom” for Rustin, shows off his style in an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Lenny Kravitz strikes at pose at the Golden Globes. (John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Barry Keoghan

Nominated for his role in Saltburn, the British actor is looking downright dapper in a custom Louis Vuitton red suit with shoes by Christian Louboutin.

Barry Keoghan at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Helen Mirren

The 1923 star brought her A-game in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and opera coat, topped off with jewelry by Harry Winston and a Jeffrey Levinson clutch. Don’t you love a dame?

Helen Mirren at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper

Maestro director and star Bradley Cooper arrives with his number one fan: his mom, Gloria Campano.

Bradley Cooper and his mom Gloria Campano attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Rosamund Pike

Saltburn scene-stealer Rosamund Pike is dressed in vintage Dior. Her unique headgear is designed by Philip Treacy.

Rosamund Pike on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey smiling like she survived a mutant fungus outbreak.

Bella Ramsey at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen, our forever Mr. Darcy and new CEO of Waystar-Royco, looking executive as hell.

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham ... well, just look at her.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Hannah Waddingham attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams, who won a Golden Globe last year for his role on Abbott Elementary, has us reconsidering our thoughts on brown suits.

Tyler James Williams arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne is the latest celebrity to team up with Dunkin' to show the importance of an emotional support iced coffee, this time just ahead of the red carpet in Moschino.

Natasha Lyonne Runs poses with her Dunkin' at her home. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for DUNKIN')

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson arrives early to class in glittery Balmain.

Quinta Brunson on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jo Koy

The host with the most is looking dapper in a Tom Ford suit. His shirt and bow tie are by Dolce and Gabbana.

Jo Koy poses on the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Alberto Rodriguez/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Gayle King

The CBS This Morning host gears up to interview Hollywood's biggest stars, all while shining in a purple dress, perhaps a nod to her bestie Oprah Winfrey's musical adaption of The Color Purple, which earned acting nominations for Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks.

Gayle King poses in purple. (Getty Images)

Justin Hartley

The This Is Us actor, who's presenting this evening, shines in a carmel Nana Sartorial suit alongside his wife, Sofia. He topped it off with shoes by Christian Louboutin and a Rolex watch.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mario Lopez

The Entertainment Tonight host poses in all black.

Mario Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Getty Images)

Jordana Brewster

The Fast & Furious star stuns in a black two-piece ensemble.

Jordana Brewster at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (Getty Images)

Jeannie Mai

The TV personality and WWD red carpet host shines in a beaded Carolina Herrera dress.

Jeannie Mai at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Getty Images)