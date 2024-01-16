Live

Emmy Awards: Live list of winners

Kelsey Weekman
·Internet Culture Reporter
Updated
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Host Anthony Anderson speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Anthony Anderson hosts the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
The 75th Emmy Awards are underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where the stars of TV’s acclaimed shows gathered to celebrate the best series and performances that graced screens. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is emceeing the ceremony.

These awards honor shows that were released between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. The ceremony was first scheduled to air in September 2023, but was delayed four months because of the writers' and actors' strikes. The 76th Emmy Awards, which will be held in September 2024, will honor TV shows from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024.

The final season of HBO's hit drama Succession leads the night with 27 nominations, including nods for its main cast. Not far behind are fellow HBO shows The Last of Us, with 24 nominations, and The White Lotus with 23 nominations.

Throughout the evening, former co-stars from shows like Saturday Night Live, The Sopranos and Martin will reunite to present awards. Other presenters include Tracee Ellis Ross, Carol Burnett and Peter Dinklage.

  • Kelsey Weekman

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    US actress Quinta Brunson arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.
    US actress Quinta Brunson arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

    Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 

    Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

    Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

  • Kelsey Weekman

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    US actress Ayo Edebiri arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.
    US actress Ayo Edebiri arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

    Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    Ayo Edebiri, The Bear 

    Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

    Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

    Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

    Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

    Jessica Williams, Shrinking

  • Kelsey Weekman

    Full list of nominees (and winners)

    Outstanding Drama Series

    Andor
    Better Call Saul
    The Crown
    House of the Dragon
    The Last of Us
    Succession
    The White Lotus
    Yellowjackets

    Outstanding Comedy Series

    Abbott Elementary
    Barry
    The Bear
    Jury Duty
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Only Murders in the Building
    Ted Lasso
    Wednesday

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

    Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
    Brian Cox, Succession
    Kieran Culkin, Succession
    Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
    Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
    Jeremy Strong, Succession

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

    Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
    Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
    Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
    Keri Russell, The Diplomat
    Sarah Snook, Succession

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    Bill Hader, Barry
    Jason Segel, Shrinking
    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
    Nicholas Braun, Succession
    Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
    Theo James, The White Lotus
    Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
    Alan Ruck, Succession
    Will Sharp, The White Lotus
    Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
    Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
    Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
    Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
    Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
    Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
    J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
    Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Anthony Carrigan, Barry
    Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
    Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
    James Marsden, Jury Duty
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
    Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
    Henry Winkler, Barry

    Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

    Beef
    Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    Daisy Jones & the Six
    Fleishman Is in Trouble
    Obi-Wan Kenobi

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

    Taron Egerton, Blackbird
    Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
    Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
    Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
    Steven Yeun, Beef

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

    Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
    Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
    Dominique Fishback, Swarm
    Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
    Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
    Ali Wong, Beef

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

    Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
    Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
    Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    Joseph Lee, Beef
    Ray Liotta, Blackbird
    Young Mazino, Beef
    Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

    Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
    Maria Bello, Beef
    Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
    Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
    Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
    Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

    Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

    Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
    James Cromwell, Succession
    Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
    Arian Moayed, Succession
    Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
    Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

    Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

    Hiam Abbass, Succession
    Cherry Jones, Succession
    Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
    Storm Reid, The Last of Us
    Anna Torv, The Last of Us
    Harriet Walter, Succession

    Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

    Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
    Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
    Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
    Judith Light, Poker Face
    Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
    Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

    Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

    Jon Bernthal, The Bear
    Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
    Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
    Oliver Platt, The Bear
    Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

    Outstanding Television Movie

    Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
    Fire Island
    Hocus Pocus 2
    Prey
    Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

    Outstanding Competition Program

    The Amazing Race
    RuPaul's Drag Race
    Survivor
    Top Chef
    The Voice

    Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

    Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
    Nicole Byer, Nailed It
    Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
    Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
    RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

    Outstanding Host for a Game Show

    Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy
    Steve Harvey, Family Feud
    Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
    Keke Palmer, Password
    Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

    Outstanding Talk Series

    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Late Night With Seth Meyers
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    The Problem With Jon Stewart

    Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

    A Black Lady Sketch Show
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

    The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
    Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
    Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
    The Oscars
    75th Annual Tony Awards

    Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

    Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
    John Mulaney: Baby J
    Lizzo: Live in Concert
    Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
    Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
    Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

    Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

    The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
    Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
    United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

