Emma Stone had a childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio: 'He was the love of my life'

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Leonardo DiCaprio appears alongside Emma Stone backstage, after presenting her with the Best Actress Oscar, at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
As far as Emma Stone is concerned, Leonardo DiCaprio will always be king of the world.

The Cruella star gushed over the actor — her childhood crush, who had regular roles in shows such as Growing Pains when she was still a toddler — on Monday during a visit to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. Stone was asked about what was going through her mind when she accepted the Oscar for Best Actress in 2017, for her work in La La Land, which just so happened to be presented by DiCaprio, who had won the award for Best Actor the previous year.

"Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cause it was him," Stone said. "And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it."

Even now, Stone is convinced that he thinks she's weird. And she finds her feelings about him, a celebrity, strange, too.

"He's so lovely, but you know, it's, it's kind of unfair because it's something that I don't, I don't really believe in that much. The idea that you like turn real people into, like, this other idea that's always been so, so odd to me in my own experience," said Stone, who married comedy writer Dave McCary last year. "Like, it just feels so weird. So I am doing that to him and that's not really fair because he's like a real person and I'm sitting there going like, 'hi Leo,' I'm like, I'm still 12 years old."

But it comes from a good place: Stone thinks he's a "fantastic" actor. (Please see that quote above about 9-year-old her seeing the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, with its run time of more than three hours, in theaters more than seven times.)

"He's stuck in my head as Jack Dawson," she said. "He just always will be."

