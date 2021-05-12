Rachel Bilson wants Mischa Barton to appear on her new podcast about 'The O.C.': 'I would love to get her on'

They played best friends Summer Roberts and Marissa Cooper on The O.C. from 2003 to 2006, but actresses Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton haven't been in contact for years. Now that Bilson is co-hosting a new podcast all about the teen drama, called Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, with former castmate Melinda Clarke, she hopes to change that.

"I would love to get her on," Bilson tells Monét X Change in a new episode of Monét X Change Today.

When X Change asks her if the two are still friends, Bilson explains that they're still on friendly terms.

"I just had lost touch with her so long ago," Bilson says, before vowing to DM Barton.

Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton star in a third season episode of "The O.C." (Photo: WB/Courtesy: Everett Collection)

She also addresses her real-life high school days spent at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

In March, Bilson posted a throwback photo of herself from back in the day, along with one of her good friends at the time: actor Rami Malek. As was widely reported at the time, the Bohemian Rhapsody star quickly reached out to her and asked her to take down the photo.

She confirms to X Change that the two ended up having a "good conversation."

In addition to Malek, Bilson says that her yearbook included photos of Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Trachtenberg and Katherine McPhee, her co-star in musicals.

So, yes, Bilson was from California, but she says she was actually "very different" from her character, especially at the beginning of the show.

"I like to think that I was a much nicer person," Bilson says.

