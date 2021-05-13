  • Oops!
Here's how 'Friends' fans can spend the night at Monica and Rachel's apartment

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Even 17 years after it ended, we've yet to take a break from Friends.

The sitcom airs many times a day as reruns, and a steady stream of merchandise stokes fans' demand for more adventures with Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler. On Thursday, HBO Max announced that its reunion special — long delayed because of COVID-19 production shutdowns — would air May 27. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all be back. 

Booking.com revealed the same day that fans could win another chance to catch up with the gang: an overnight stay at the Friends Experience in New York City. The attraction is a recreation of the familiar locations from the Must-See TV staple, including Joey and Chandler's place, the Central Perk coffeehouse and, of course, Monica and Rachel's apartment. The latter is where guests will spend the night. 

Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston star in 1997 episode of
Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston star in a 1997 episode of "Friends." (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/©Warner Brothers/Courtesy: Everett Collection)

They'll spend their waking hours checking out props and costumes from the show, which aired from 1994 to 2004, and enjoying other one-of-a-kind experiences, including: dinner and drinks; a custom tour, with a photographer; a late-night game of Phoebe's Cab Escape Room; and coffee and breakfast at Central Perk.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Booking.com (@bookingcom)

Two fans can book a one-night stay at the venue on Sunday, May 23, or Monday, May 24, for just $19.94 — a nod to the year the dancing-in-the-fountain show debuted. The bookings will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. EST.

Please insert your favorite Friends quote here. There are a lot of possibilities.

