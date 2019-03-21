Emilia Clarke secretly suffered 2 brain aneurysms: 'I thought I was going to die'

Emilia Clarke, the “mother of dragons” Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, reveals she had two brain aneurysms during her run on the show. (Getty Images)

As the world was first falling for Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, she was secretly fighting for her life — a battle that continued throughout her early years on the show.

In an essay for the New Yorker, the British actress, 32, revealed that she suffered a health crisis after wrapping Season 1 of the megahit HBO series, based on George R. R. Martin’s books. The actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show, going into its eighth and final season, suffered two brain aneurysms.

A workout with a trainer in London on the morning of February 11, 2011 was more intense than usual, Clarke recalled. She suddenly developed a raging headache and felt fatigue but initially fought through it. However, getting into the plank position made her feel “as though an elastic band were squeezing my brain,” so she took a break in the locker room.

There, “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” she wrote. “Meanwhile, the pain — shooting, stabbing, constricting pain — was getting worse. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.” Clarke said to help fight off the pain and nausea — and to keep her brain engaged — she focused on, among other things, “lines from Game of Thrones.”

A woman in the next stall realized she needed help — and Clarke was soon raced to the hospital. She recalled the ambulance sirens, someone saying her pulse was weak, throwing up bile and someone using her cell phone to call her parents. At the hospital, doctors scrambled to figure out what was wrong — and an MRI, a scan of the brain, finally gave answers, said Clarke, who had migraines as a teen and had gotten dizzy and passed out more than once but wasn’t worried about it.

“The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain,” Clarke wrote. “I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture. As I later learned, about a third of SAH patients die immediately or soon thereafter. For the patients who do survive, urgent treatment is required to seal off the aneurysm, as there is a very high risk of a second, often fatal bleed. If I was to live and avoid terrible deficits, I would have to have urgent surgery. And, even then, there were no guarantees.”

After being transferred to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, she had brain surgery. “Brain surgery?” she recalled in disbelief. “I was in the middle of my very busy life — I had no time for brain surgery. But, finally, I settled down and signed. And then I was unconscious. For the next three hours, surgeons went about repairing my brain. This would not be my last surgery, and it would not be the worst. I was 24 years old.”

While they didn’t have to open her skull for the surgery to seal off the aneurysm — and it was deemed a “minimally invasive” operation — she recalled the pain after as “unbearable.” One of the post-op conditions she suffered was aphasia, an impairment of language, and she couldn’t remember her name.

“In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug,” Clarke said. “I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job — my entire dream of what my life would be — centered on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost.”

Luckily, the aphasia passed a week later, and one month after being admitted, she was discharged. However, she had learned in the hospital that she had a second, smaller aneurysm on the other side of her brain, which could “pop” at any moment. So when she started doing press for GoT just weeks later and returned to the set for Season 2 soon after that, “I was deeply unsure of myself. I was often so woozy, so weak, that I thought I was going to die.” Though she didn’t let that show at work. “On the set, I didn’t miss a beat.” But “Season 2 would be my worst. I didn’t know what Daenerys was doing. If I am truly being honest, every minute of every day I thought I was going to die.”

While life resumed — with her secret closely guarded from the press (though her GoT bosses were made aware) — a routine scan in 2013, after finishing Season 3, showed that the other aneurysm had doubled in size and needed to be fixed immediately. She immediately underwent surgery in NYC, where she had been appearing on Broadway, and it was supposed to be a “relatively simple operation,” it wasn’t — the procedure failed.