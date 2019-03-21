Bridget McCain makes rare statement slamming Trump for his attacks on her late father: ‘You are a child’

Bridget McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., paying respects to him in the Capitol rotunda on Aug. 31. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Another member of John McCain’s family is coming out swinging against Donald Trump.

The president’s ongoing attack on the late U.S. senator and former GOP presidential nominee has prompted one of the less public members of the McCain family to speak out. Bridget McCain, 27, took to Twitter after Trump’s latest comments, made Wednesday night in Lima, Ohio, circulated and asked him to “be decent” while describing him as “a child.”

“Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” wrote Bridget, the youngest of McCain’s seven children. “If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago.”

A second tweet addressed Trump’s comments about McCain’s funeral, which he wasn’t invited to. “Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences,” she continued. “Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows.”

Bridget’s support came after Trump’s attack at an event at a tank factory in Ohio. For 5 minutes, Trump criticized her father, saying that he “didn’t get the job done” for veterans and he pushed a war in the Middle East. Then he took credit for the senator’s August funeral, saying, “I gave him the kind of funeral he wanted, which as president I had to approve,” Trump said, referring to the use of military transportation to bring his body to Washington, D.C. “I don’t care about this, I didn’t get a thank-you, that’s okay. We sent him on the way. But I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”

Trump wasn’t invited to the funeral by the McCain family while former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama delivered eulogies.

For years, however, Trump has been attacking John McCain, most memorably when he said he doesn’t think McCain was a war hero. “I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump declared in 2015. (Trump avoided military service.)

Earlier this week, Trump unloaded a new flurry of anti-McCain tweets, reminding Team MAGA that he was never a fan of John McCain. Meghan McCain, the senator’s politically outspoken daughter and The View co-host, defended her father (“attacking someone who isn’t here is a bizarre low”) and McCain’s widow, Cindy, spoke out about all the hateful comments she’s received since Trump relaunched his attack against her late husband.

Bridget, who was adopted from Bangladesh, lives a much less public life than her sister. Though she did read a bible verse at their father’s memorial service, which left her visibly emotional.

