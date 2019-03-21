Alyssa Milano mocked over tweet teasing 2020 endorsement: 'Nobody cares'

Alyssa Milano, pictured in February, teased on Twitter that she plans to make her endorsement for the 2020 presidential bid. She was mercilessly trolled over her tweet. (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Alyssa Milano has made politics a large part of her life, but to the public she remains a showbiz personality — and many want her to stay in that lane.

Milano — an outspoken activist who has protested the NRA, Trump’s immigration policy and Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh — posted a tweet Wednesday saying that she has “not endorsed anyone yet for 2020” and she “won’t for a while.” She went on to say that she has “a strategy and call to action that I am formulating” and she will announce it soon. It ended by saying, “I’ll need you all to help me.”

I have not endorsed anyone yet for 2020. And I won’t for a while. I have a strategy and call to action that I am formulating and will announce soon. I’ll need you all to help me. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 20, 2019





The tweet by the Charmed actress, 46, was quickly mocked by many. “I physically can’t roll my eyes any more,” was one reply that received more than 450 likes. There were several “nobody cares”-type replies, as well.

I physically can’t roll my eyes any more — Punches In Bunches (@eplacentia) March 20, 2019









































And somehow everyone’s world continues to rotate. — Bruce Novozinsky (@BruceNovozinsky) March 21, 2019









You are/were an entertainer. Be that and nothing more. — Fubar4fun (@6e78669d5bb6499) March 21, 2019





Who the hell cares!!!!!!🇺🇸 — jimmy nolen (@jimmynolen4) March 21, 2019









There was Trump-specific trolling too. A sample:





Well if you had an unbiased intelligent bone in your body you would know to vote for Trump.

I think that's asking way to much of someone like you. — ❌ Danny K ❌ (@DannyK53597151) March 21, 2019









Whatever Milano has up her sleeve, it won’t be an announcement that she plans to run. When one commenter wrote, “Alyssa Milano, do not run for president,” she replied with a laugh and added, “Never.”

Hahaha hahah. Never. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 20, 2019





And while the Oval Office isn’t part of her aspirations, she has said holding office is something she thinks about. “It’s not much different than what I’m doing now,” said Milano, who helped the #MeToo movement go viral on social media. “I’d really love the staff. I’m doing this by myself now. I want that person where I’m like, ‘Can you talk to me about immigration in a way that I don’t have to go through so much research?’”

She continued, “I would love it in that respect, but I don’t even know what trajectory looks like. Do I start on a state, local level? If anybody has any ideas, tweet me. 2028? Maybe. It’s something that I think about, for sure.”

Milano recently found herself facing backlash, however, for labeling herself as “trans,” “a person of color,” “an immigrant,” “a lesbian,” “a gay man” and “disabled” in an apparent effort to encourage her followers to not be afraid of what they don’t know. While she later apologized, that backfired too and she was accused of “playing the victim.”

