Ellen Pompeo is 'heartbroken' by the death of her dog Valentino: 'Our bond was on another level'

Ellen Pompeo is mourning the death of her dog Valentino, her companion of 16 years.

The actress, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey on the ABC television series Grey's Anatomy, opened up about her loss with several moving Instagram posts. “When we shot this video in August, I knew I didn’t have much time left with him,” she wrote alongside a video of herself holding Valentino. “But I was blessed to get another six months and I was blessed to have sixteen years. Everyone who knows me knows our bond was on another level... what a blessing this bond was. As heartbroken as I am I will remember the good times.”

Fans and friends, including several of her Grey's Anatomy co-stars, sent Pompeo an outpouring of support and love. "He was a little sweetie, I am so sorry for your loss. big hug and kiss," wrote Patrick Dempsey, who played Grey’s love interest Dr. Dereck Sheppard on the long-running series. Co-stars Kelly McCreary and Giacomo Gianniotti also offered their condolences, along with Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis.

The support clearly moved Pompeo, as she posted a photo on Instagram, grateful for everyone’s kind words.

"Thank you all so much for all of the love sent our way," Pompeo captioned the shot of her and Valentino. “I recently filmed a scene where Meredith says ‘Life is so much loss so much grief and so much pain....but it’s a package deal there is no joy without pain’... that Meredith has helped me more times than I could have imagined.”

She continued, “Grateful for love…I can now sit in this place on the sofa with a memory of joy to chase away the pain.”

