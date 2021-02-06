Dan Levy’s mom calls out childhood bullies who 'made life miserable' ahead of his 'SNL' hosting gig

“Schitt's Creek” creator Dan Levy will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 6 2021. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy’s mother is so proud of his first-ever gig hosting Saturday Night Live, that she’s sharing the moment with his childhood bullies.

“This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the summer of ’96 — just because he was different,” Deborah Divine wrote in a tweet shared by Levy on Saturday, hours before he takes the stage with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. “Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!’” quoting the late-night show’s famous opening monologue.

“Moms,” Levy wrote with a heart emoji.

Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine are the parents of "Schitt's Creek" creator Dan Levy. (Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Levy, who came out as gay when he was 18, has previously spoken about being bullied as a child by some of his close-minded peers. The experience, he said, inspired his interest in acting because it allowed him to escape.

“I was starting to develop a sense of confidence by way of being able to entertain people,” he told Bustle in December. “It was like a decoy version of myself that I was putting out there to not have to live with the reality that when the bullying was happening — if someone was calling me a f----t or whatever it was — they were speaking the truth.”

He added, “Your sense of self gets chipped away. You lose sight of your own value.”

Levy has managed to turn his love for performing into one of the hottest careers in the entertainment industry. Schitt's Creek, the beloved sitcom that he co-created with his father, comedy legend Eugene Levy, finished its six-season run last year. But while the show may be over, it's definitely not forgotten, as evidenced by its nine Emmy awards won in its final season, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Levy.

And like any proud mother, Divine has been there every step of the way to cheer on her son. In April, before the series finale of Schitt's Creek aired, she tweeted, "Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80’s-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl. Little did I know that he was going to kick that old world’s ass to the curb and create a brand new one."

