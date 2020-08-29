Elizabeth Hurley stuns in throwback bikini photo with son Damian: 'One of my favorite pictures'

Elizabeth Hurley showed she hasn't changed much in over a decade with a throwback Instagram photo of herself and son Damian. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Well, more than a decade may have passed, but Elizabeth Hurley hasn’t changed a bit.

The British actress and entrepreneur, 55, took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback photo of herself and son Damian Hurley from a photo shoot for the French edition of Elle. While Hurley didn’t specify the year the black-and-white photo was shot, Damian, who is now 18, appears to be around kindergarten age. Sporting a bikini with a straw hat by her side, Elizabeth mugs for the camera while Damian sleeps on her chest.

“One of my [favorite] pictures of me and @damianhurley1. I was shooting bikinis for @ellefr with [photographer Sylvie Lancrenon] when Damian decided it was nap time and toddled up, lay down on me and fell into a deep sleep in his safe place,” Elizabeth captioned the photo.

Damian wound up following in his mother’s footsteps by launching his own modeling career. Last year, he made his professional debut in a campaign for celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath, a photo of which he posted on Instagram. Damian, a dead ringer for his mother, wore a black leather biker jacket with a simple white T-shirt.

Damian’s role in the campaign was so successful that in July, he posed for a second ad wearing matching leather outfits with supermodel Irina Shayk. Elizabeth shared a photo from the “ravishing” series, declaring herself one “proud mama.”





Meanwhile, Elizabeth is still making waves of her own. Last week, she steamed up screens with a photo of herself on a tropical landscape wearing a sage-green string bikini and a hot pink robe from her swimwear brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The mother and son suffered recent tragedy, as well. In June, Damian’s father and Elizabeth’s ex Steve Bing was found dead at a Los Angeles apartment building, People reported. His death was ruled a suicide.

On Instagram, Damian praised his followers for their kindness in the wake of his father’s death. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness,” he wrote. “This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

