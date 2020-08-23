Elizabeth Hurley, 55, stuns on the beach in khaki-green bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is known for modeling her own swimwear line. (Photo: Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her legendary curves in another bikini photo.

On Friday, the 55-year-old actress headed to an unspecified beach location dressed in a sage-green string bikini with gold chain details and a hot pink robe from her namesake beachwear collection. “Brand new, very limited edition ....” she teased adding the hashtag #PinkIsAnAttitude.” In a second photo, Hurley belted the pink silk robe as she walked through the surf.





Despite her smile, life hasn’t been easy for Hurley as of late. Back in June, ex Steve Bing, the father of Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damian, was found dead at the base of a Los Angeles apartment building. His death was declared suicide, People reported. Shortly after his passing, Hurley shared some intimate details about their relationship.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter,” she wrote in a touching Instagram post, which featured photos of the former couple in happier times.

Hurley and Bing had reconnected recently, finding a closeness around their son’s 18th birthday.

“In the past year we had become close again,” she wrote. “This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

