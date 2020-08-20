Miley Cyrus wrote breakup song long before Liam Hemsworth divorce: 'I just keep speaking these things into existence'

Miley Cyrus’s song “Slide Away,” dropped less than a week after she and Liam Hemsworth split in August 2019, after seven months of marriage. With lyrics such as, “Once upon a time, it was made for us/Woke up one day, it had turned to dust/Baby, we were found, but now we're lost/So it’s time to let it go,” it seemed like the artist’s own story, something she wrote in the throes of divorce.

But it was actually written much earlier.

“I wrote ‘Slide Away’ before my breakup. I wrote ‘Slide Away’ in February of the year before,” Cyrus said Wednesday on Apple Music’s Essentials Radio. “I just keep speaking these things into existence.”

View photos Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split in August 2019. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) More

In December 2018, the “Midnight Sky” singer told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, that she saw a direct link between what she said and what ended up happening in another instance. She noted that, after she sang about a “burning house” in her November 2018 song with Mark Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” she saw her home in flames in real life. Her residence with Hemsworth burned in the California wildfires just two weeks before the song was released.

“Then it almost felt like this kind of a premonition, because actually I wrote this song in Malibu [where the home was located],” Cyrus said then.

The singer is now rethinking her choice of words in all aspects of her life.

“I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality,” Cyrus said in the new interview. “Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words.”

Cyrus explained that this makes perfect sense to her.

“I do believe in where we put our attention determines our fate,” she said.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: