Dwayne Johnson praised for sharing tea party with 3-year-old daughter: 'This is why I love him'

Despite his brawn and action hero status, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is famed for being a big softie. Now he’s cementing his gentle giant rep with an adorable tea party.

The former pro wrestler — who married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian last month — is melting hearts after posting a photo of him enjoying a tea party with their 3-year-old daughter, Jasmine. A dad of three daughters, Johnson also shares 1-year-old Tiana with Hashian as well as 18-year-old Simone, from his first marriage to producing partner Dany Garcia.

The 47-year-old dutifully sips from a dainty mermaid-print tea cup in the photo, which also shows him resting his bulk on a miniature pink chair.

“God bless my chair,” he joked in his Instagram hashtag, adding that he may have added a “nip of tequila” to his tea.

All jokes aside — and there are plenty about that tiny chair — fans are calling the daddy-daughter moment “so sweet” and the “cutest thing ever.”

“All the feels,” read one comment.

“Well this is just the best picture ever,” added another commenter.

“You are just the best! Such a great role model for everyone!” a fan gushed.

“This is why I love him,” a follower added.

Little Jasmine — who one commenter joked is the same size as the actor’s beefy biceps — is in luck. In addition to tea parties, her famous dad is also serving up yet another Disney film, with next summer’s release of Jungle Cruise.

