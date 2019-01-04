'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider's 58-acre Louisiana property seized after mortgage default

John Schneider is dealing with major financial issues as his divorce battle with second wife Elly continues and has led to his estrangement from his children. (Photo: Monica Morgan/WireImage)

John Schneider is starting off 2019 with a smaller real estate portfolio. The Dukes of Hazzard alum’s 58-acre property in Louisiana is going up for auction after being seized on Thursday.

The Haves and the Have Nots actor, 58, had the Holden, La., spread — which boasts two houses, two sound studios, a baseball field, a lake, an Olympic-size pool, and “5 acres of Southeast Asia-like giant bamboo” — taken over by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The property, which is outside Baton Rouge, will go up for auction on Jan. 16, according to Livingston Parish News.

LPSO Public Information Officer Lori Steele told WAFB that Schneider’s property, which he purchased with his now estranged wife, Elly, in February 2014, was seized as part of a standard bank foreclosure. Court records stated that the seizure and sale were issued in November. Profits from the auction — which will also include the cars on the site — will go to First Guaranty Bank.

Schneider rang in the new year on the property, his most recent Instagram shows. He livestreamed a concert from the venue, which he said turned out to be “fantastic,” which his fans could pay to watch. In the post, he promised there would be many more concerts from his Moonshine Barn in the future, and ended the video with an enthusiastic “yee-haw.” He hasn’t posted since.





Schneider and second wife Elly, who had been married since 1993, started divorce proceedings in December 2014, not long after they purchased the Louisiana property. They were raising three children — two from her first marriage — and their daughter, Karis. While appearing on Dancing With the Stars in November, he said, “I’ve been going through a divorce now for four years and it’s awful. The worst part about it is that it’s wedged itself in between my three adult children and myself. Nothing I can do except hope one day one of my kids will call me up or show up. I look in the crowd every Monday thinking maybe tonight, maybe tonight.”

Schneider was issued a three-day jail sentence in California, where the couple also owned many properties, last year for failing to pay Elly $150,000 in back alimony. He told Fox News in June that he was having financial trouble due to repair work on his Louisiana property following floods in 2016. While he spent less than a day in jail — and earned 240 hours of community service — he told Fox News that being a conservative in Hollywood hurt him in court. The couple’s divorce battle is ongoing — though Schneider has long moved on romantically with a new girlfriend, film producer Alicia Allain, with whom he lives. He told Fox News this fall that he expects to serve additional jail time.

Schneider isn’t the only Duke boy making headlines. Tom Wopat, the Luke to Schneider’s Bo, pleaded guilty to “annoying and accosting a person of the opposite sex” in July and was sentenced to one year of probation. The incident stemmed from last fall when he was appearing in a theater production in Waltham, Mass.

