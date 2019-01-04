John Legend says it was an 'easy decision' to speak out against R. Kelly: I 'don't give a f*** about protecting a serial child rapist'

John Legend says it was an “easy decision” to appear in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries that explores the sexual misconduct claims against the “Bump ‘N Grind” singer. (Photo: Getty Images)

John Legend has zero regrets about participating in Lifetime’s R. Kelly docuseries.

The first two parts of Surviving R. Kelly, which Kelly has threatened legal action over, aired Thursday and quickly had Twitter churned up with its disturbing details about Kelly’s purported marriage to Aaliyah, who was just 15, and the other extensive sexual abuse allegations against him. Meanwhile, Legend — the only musician to appear in the doc, which features Kelly accusers and behind-the-scenes witnesses to the alleged misconduct — found himself getting accolades for his participation in the controversial project — praise he says he doesn’t deserve.

After he was called courageous, Legend deflected the praise, saying “it didn’t feel risky at all.” That’s because “I believe these women,” he said, adding that he doesn’t “give a f*** about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.”

He also singled out Dream Hampton, executive producer of Surviving R. Kelly, for her “necessary work” in bringing the project to light. “These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice.”

The singer, currently on vacation with wife Chrissy Teigen and their family, then pointed fans to the nonprofit A Long Walk Home, saying the organization has “been speaking out on behalf of the survivors for a long time.”

Hampton spoke with multiple outlets about celebrities who declined to appear in the docuseries, including Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim and Erykah Badu, who have all worked with R. Kelly. She also that Dave Chappelle and Questlove, who have been critical of Kelly, declined as well.

“Most people just don’t want to touch it,” Hampton told the website Shadow and Act. “[Questlove] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.”

Because of this, Hampton told the Detroit Free Press, “That makes John Legend even more of a hero for me.”

A representative for Kelly has not yet responded to our request for comment about Legend’s tweets. For his part, Kelly is reportedly threatening legal action over the docuseries. Additionally, he previously called out Legend for his lack of support when he released his 19-minute song “I Admit” in July. In lyrics directed at Legend, talk show host Steve Harvey and radio host Tom Joyner, who had all been critical of him, he asked, “Why would they want to tear down another brother?”

Surviving R. Kelly, which is airing two parts per evening over three nights, immediately caused a stir after its debut yesterday, mostly because of the revelations about Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah. Kelly’s former backup singer Jovante Cunningham talked about meeting Aaliyah when she was just 12 and went on to claim that one night when they were on the road, “The door flew open on the [tour] bus — Robert was having sex with Aaliyah.” Through tears, Cunningham added, “I feel protective of Aaliyah right now, which is why I can’t get my mouth to say … he destroyed a lot of people.”

Kelly’s former tour manager and assistant Demetrius Smith said Kelly came to him first when he was worried that he had impregnated Aaliyah. He also claimed he was in the room when the couple secretly married after he had forged paperwork for his boss stating that Aaliyah was 18, when in fact she was only 15. Kelly was 12 years Aaliyah’s senior.

Aaliyah’s mom spoke out ahead of Thursday’s premiere, slamming Cunningham’s claims and insisting that she and her husband were always with their daughter when she toured with Kelly.

The Surviving R. Kelly three-night event began Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. on Lifetime and picks up Friday at the same time.

