Dr. Phil's clueless reaction to VSCO girl slang has won the internet's heart: 'My favorite Boomer'

Dr. Phil is catching up on his teen slang. (Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

Dr. Phil’s talk show may have given the world “Catch me outside, how about that?” — a feisty catchphrase coined in 2016 by former guest and current rapper Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Babie —but it seems that the host has lost his touch when it comes to other teen slang.

Phil McGraw currently has the internet in hysterics thanks to a video he posted on Twitter on Wednesday, in which he expresses confusion over “some words in my comments.” The 69-year-old goes on to share his struggle with “VSCO girl” — the photo editing app-inspired tween trend defined by scrunchies, Birkenstocks and a passion for the planet — and other trendy turns of phrase.

“‘Sksksksksksk?’ — no idea what the hell that is,” the befuddled TV personality admits of the slang used to denote laughter.

The VSCO girl catchphrase — originated from drag queen Jasmine Masters and used to express shock or embarrassment — “And I oop” also threw him for a loop.

“I’ve got a feeling that somehow or another this is way inappropriate, so you’re probably getting a really big hoot out of this,” he adds.

Sure enough, people are amused — and also totally charmed. While some fans did take the time to break down the VSCO girl phenomenon for McGraw’s benefit, others hailed him as their “favorite boomer.”

Dr Phil is the most wholesome human being and we must do everything in our power to protect this man. — 🎃 SpookyDoge 🎃 #RavensFlock 5-2 (@IntelDoge) October 23, 2019

never did I once think I’d see the day where dr. phil would say “and I oop”. what a world we live in. — hannah 🎃 | fan (@robinscoopsahoy) October 24, 2019

Dr. Phil is a gift — Dani 🥺 Please Yoonie Post a Selca 🥺 (@ddaengifyuagree) October 24, 2019

This is why you are our supreme overlord — Eighty8 (@Eighty8fn) October 23, 2019

LMAO DR PHIL A VSCO GIRL NOW — christina (@c4r1st1n4) October 23, 2019

My favorite Boomer — Uhhh Meow? (@nasty_dipsy) October 24, 2019

Sounds like someone’s earned his scrunchie — not that he, erm, needs one.

