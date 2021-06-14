Dr. Dre discusses brain aneurysm five months out: 'I never saw that coming'

Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm in January. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dr. Dre is giving an update on the serious health scare he had just five months ago when he was hospitalized following a brain aneurysm.

"It's a really weird thing. I've never had high blood pressure," Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, told the Los Angeles Times. "And I've always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there's something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming."

On Jan. 4, the 56-year-old rap mogul was rushed by ambulance to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He reassured fans within days that he was recuperating. TMZ reported on Jan. 15 that he was released from the hospital that day but would continue to receive around-the-clock care. Still, he was back in the recording studio just one day later.

Dre said in the new interview that he's continued to take care of himself in the months since his health scare.

"And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure," he said. "And I'm going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I'm feeling fantastic."

For now, Dre is working on his legacy. He and record executive Jimmy Iovine have teamed up to create a new public high school in L.A., where Dre grew up and attended school. The school, scheduled to open in the fall of 2022, has been approved by local officials. It's aimed at reaching "the inner-city kid, the younger me," who wasn't at all interested in a more traditional curriculum, he explains. This campus will be designed for students who want to be innovators and entrepreneurs, like the Beats by Dre founder.

"That guy that didn't have an opportunity, that had to scratch and figure out things on his own," Dre said. "That had the curiosity but didn't have these type of opportunities, really smart kids — we want to touch and give them this open door and these opportunities to be able to show what they can do."

