Chris Harrison 'is doing his part' to learn from scandal, says Kaitlyn Bristowe

Interim Bachelorette co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are speaking out about Chris Harrison's departure from the franchise.

Bristowe "was a little surprised" when Harrison announced he's starting a "new chapter" after more than two decades on The Bachelor.

Chris Harrison's exit surprised Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. (Photo: Getty Images)

"We didn't know and we are not part of the decision-making process," Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight.

"I know just from speaking to him a few months ago that he really has [been doing the work], and I think it was really important for him to realize that he needed to, and that he wanted to," she continued. "I know that he is doing his part."

Adams said she still supports Harrison.

"I do have a relationship with him and I look fondly on those memories that I do have with him," she explained. "I support him in whatever he wants to do in the future, whatever that career path that is."

Harrison reportedly received an eight-figure payout — clad with a nondisclosure agreement — to walk away from the ABC show. The longtime host has been embroiled in scandal for "excusing historical racism" in an interview earlier this year.

Adams, who was the show's second Black Bachelorette, told USA Today she was able to "separate" her relationship with Harrison from the controversy.

"I really just look back on the fond memories that I have with him," she added.

Bristowe, who was the show's lead in 2015, called Harrison a "father figure" noting he's irreplaceable to the franchise.

"It's a heavy week for him, I'm sure, and there's a lot going on. And to be honest with you, there's a lot to process right now," Adams said. "So [I'm] allowing him a little bit of space and time. I'm sure eventually we will speak."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: